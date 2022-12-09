Read full article on original website
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
When does the Destiny 2 Revision Zero Exotic weapon quest begin?
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph introduces a new Exotic Quest weapon, Revision Zero, but the quest isn’t available yet
game-news24.com
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gameplay Trailer Content
At the 2022 Game Awards today, Bungie released the latest trailer for Destiny 2. Lightfall, the upcoming expansion, which will be released on February 28th 2023. The trailer introduces the brand new Focus Strang, the neon-numbernan Neptunian metropolis of Neomuna, and so much more. Destiny 2 has been nominated for...
Bungie finally fixes Destiny 2 Artifice armor in time for the Season of the Seraph
Rejoice, Destiny 2 players, for your Artifice armor should work again
IGN
Bunker Break-In: How to Get The Rocket Launcher
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' Bunker Break-In mission, including how to find the quest giver and get the Rocket Launcher weapon for your train. This is a weapon mission you'll have to complete to unlock the Rocket Launcher. If you're looking for other weapon missions, check out our weapon mission hub or, if you're hoping to gather some scrap completing side missions, have a look at the side mission hub.
All Destiny 2 competitive ranks in the ranked Crucible playlist
The competitive PvP experience in the Crucible of Destiny 2 has been revamped and now has a series of ranked Competitive Divisions to climb
IGN
Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Launch Cosmetics as Part of New Crossover; Bungie releases a new trailer for Season 19
Two of the biggest AAA titles will be exchanging cosmetics, as part of a new crossover. The two titles in question are Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Bungie's Destiny 2, with the developers unveiling new items to both titles. The cross-over event comes right after Valhalla received its final post-launch...
IGN
DMZ SAM Sites Guide
A pair of ominous rockets in Al Mazrah means you’ve probably happened upon a SAM Site, one of DMZ’s activities around the map. There’s some work involved in reaping their rewards, but doing so will earn you- or whoever gets there first- a supply drop. If you want to tackle this challenge, this guide will explain how they work and how to claim their rewards.
IGN
Jordi the Poke Maniac
Pokemon: Larvesta (Lv. 45), Eelektrik (Lv. 45) Located west of the Team Star Fairy base next to a cliff.
dotesports.com
How to play hardcore in Modern Warfare 2
The newest installment of the iconic Call of Duty series arrived via Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28, with millions and millions of players jumping in to experience the new maps, weapons, and modes. Infinity Ward has introduced a couple of new game modes to the standard six-vs-six core playlist...
IGN
Max the Student
Pokemon: Skuntank (Lv. 36), Grafaiai (Lv. 36) Located northwest of the Team Star Poison base on a mountain.
IGN
The Southern Wilds - Hel-Tear 1
Located in Vanaheim's The Southern Wilds, this Hel-Tear does not become available until you've completed the Reunion main quest. Once you've completed the Reunion quest, head to the Mystic Gateway at the Southern end of this region, then head North. You'll spot it along the right-hand side as you walk along the path.
dotesports.com
Is the Scar back in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one?
Fortnite has a collection of weapons that require some time and patience to master. The battle royale showcases a selection of wacky weapons meant to spice up the gameplay. The Scar is one of the best assault rifles (ARs) to have come out of the Epic Games title over the last half-decade. It’s been around since the early seasons of Fortnite and has been known to pop heads throughout its career.
IGN
This RPG Lets Your Solve Every Problem With Soccer
It’s not difficult to see where the inspiration for Panic Barn’s Soccer Story came from. Its similarities to Golf Story are undeniable, but unfortunately so is the gulf in quality between them. Soccer story packs a really charming aesthetic and has a fun premise about saving the titular sport from obsolescence. However, it lacks the challenging gameplay and impeccable comedic sensibility that set Golf Story apart.
dotesports.com
Activision is adding some red to the all-black L.A. Thieves Modern Warfare 2 skin
Activision may be changing the most popular Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 in the latest update. Call of Duty released official promotional images for the mid-season update of MW2, which featured a new L.A. Thieves Operator skin. The L.A. Thieves had the most popular Call of Duty League Operator pack after the skin was released with an all-black color scheme with just the red logo on the front. This skin resembled another skin from Warzone known as Roze, which was another blackout skin that was popular among players for being difficult to spot on the map. The Thieves pack even hit the top 15 in sales on Steam, showcasing how many players were dishing out to have a skin that was slightly difficult to see.
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
IGN
The Plains - Yggdrasil Rift 3
This Yggdrasil Rift is located on the small Southern island that separates the East and West halves of The Plains. The island can be identified by its dock flag and two columns but the only way to access it is to complete the Return of the River Favor in The Jungle, which turns the canyon into a river.
How to Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2
With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the game's first Special Ops Raid is set to make its debut. As teased by Infinity Ward since before the release of Modern Warfare 2, Raids are said to be a whole new experience for the franchise — a three-player cooperative engagement requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat that also continues the story of the MW2 Campaign.
IGN
The Best Steam Deck Accessories (Late 2022) - Budget to Best
Now that the Valve Steam Deck is in the hands of so many more new owners, we at Budget to Best want to help get you set up with some of the best accessories you can get for the Steam Deck! Whether you're looking to protect your investment with a dBrand screen protector, making sure your Steam Deck is powered up at all times no matter where you are with an Anker powerbank, or you're looking for nice set of earbuds to block out the train noise on your morning commute, we've got you covered!
