TODAY.com

She blamed a pinched nerve for numbness in her arm. Uncontrolled diabetes caused a stroke

In 2020, Yvelisse Boucher experienced numbness in her arm and leg and thought maybe she pinched a nerve or slept on her side wrong. At the time, she didn’t have health insurance so she didn’t seek treatment. Months later, when she had health insurance, she learned that the numbness wasn’t a pinched nerve or from a bad night of sleep — she had experienced stroke after running out of insulin to treat her Type 2 diabetes. She was stunned.
MedicalXpress

Women are 50–75% more likely to have adverse drug reactions—a new mouse study finally helps explain why

Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such "pre-clinical" research on males apply to females too.
MedicalXpress

About 1 in 100 heart disease deaths linked to extreme hot and cold weather days

Exposure to extremely hot or cold temperatures increases a heart disease patient's risk of dying, according to a new study published today in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation. The global analysis of more than 32 million cardiovascular deaths over 40 years measured more deaths on days when temperatures were at their highest or lowest compared to more moderate climate days.
BALTIMORE, MD
TODAY.com

Wake up feeling like you have a cold? Your bedding might be to blame

Many people struggle to sleep through the night due to congestion, coughing, sneezing and other allergy-like symptoms. You might even find yourself waking up with a stuffy nose and sore throat. Chronic nasal congestion is a common problem affecting almost one in four Americans, a recent survey found. Over half...
MedicalXpress

Is it safe to split adult medications in half for children?

With pediatric pain and fever medications in short supply, many parents are eyeing their bottles of adult acetaminophen with an eye on cutting down the dosage for their children. Brandon Dionne, associate clinical professor in Northeastern's School of Pharmacy, urges caution. Acetaminophen in tablets for adults is the same active...
MedicalXpress

As flu season hits South Florida hard, drug shortages cause panic

Harni Patel, pharmacist and owner of Tamarac Pharmacy, finds herself fielding calls daily from panicked parents of feverish children searching for everything from Children's Tylenol to Amoxicillin to Tamiflu. Flu season has hit hard in South Florida, and drug shortages rippling through the country are creating nightmares for those who...
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

Warmer noses are better at fighting colds: study

Chilly weather and common respiratory infections often go hand in hand. Reasons for this include people gather inside more in winter, and viruses survive better in low-humidity indoor air. But there has been less certainty about whether lower temperatures actually impair human immunity and, if so, how. Now, a new...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Bundle Up in Bed This Winter and Save Money on Heating

December brings the holiday season, but it also marks the beginning of winter. The harsh weather of the next couple of months may spike your heating bills. Prepare for the upcoming cold months by turning up the warmth and comfiness of your bed. Snuggle in extra blankets and other winter bedding products to decrease the amount spent on heat this season.
MedicalXpress

Are 'natural' skin products irritating your skin?

Sensitive skin is a pain—sometimes literally—and for skin allergy sufferers, contact with an allergen causes an itchy red rash that may last for weeks. Common skin care products such as soaps, serums and lotions (often what we hope will soothe painful skin) can trigger or worsen the irritation.
MedicalXpress

Prunes may help prevent bone loss and preserve bone strength

In the United States, about 10 million adults over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with women four times more likely than men to experience the condition, according to prior research. This is partly due to a decline in estrogen levels at the onset of menopause that results in the loss of bone density. New research led by Penn State shows that eating prunes on a daily basis may help women preserve bone density.
MedicalXpress

New biomaterial capable of regenerating bones and preventing infections

Researchers from the Bioengineering and Biomaterials Laboratory of Universidad Católica de Valencia (UCV) have developed a new porous material capable of regenerating bones and preventing infections at the same time. Tailor-made for each case using 3D printing, this biotechnological creation contains a bioactive alginate coating that manages to induce bone regeneration and destroys the bacteria that sometimes prevent bone formation from being completed.

