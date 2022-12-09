Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Grohl played a secret show in LA this week and the setlist is completely bonkers
Dave Grohl kicked off his Hanukkah Sessions this week with a secret show in LA, where he covered Rush, Pink, Tenacious D and more
OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale
The Voice season 22 finale will feature an all-star lineup of performers. Some familiar names will take the stage, with performances by former coach Kelly Clarkson, who returns for season 23 of The Voice, and current coach Blake Shelton. OneRepublic, country superstar Kane Brown and Grammy-nominated Latin singer Maluma also will perform. Clarkson will provide Christmas cheer with a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” her duet with season 21 coach, Ariana Grande, and OneRepublic will deliver their worldwide hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which is at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Dave Grohl Joined By Beck, Jack Black At First Live 'Hanukkah Sessions'
The Foo Fighters frontman was joined by a star-studded list of performers at the special event.
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’
Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. According to People, a new deluxe edition of Come on Over expands the track list to include some duet versions of its songs that she has performed live over the past few years. One of those dates back to 1999: It's a live performance of "You're Still the One" that Twain gave in Miami from superstar pop duet partner Elton John.
Complex
Chris Redd and Method Man Sing Nickelback in This Exclusive ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Clip
We all have a song or two on our playlists that we only sing when we’re alone. Chris Redd decided to showcase one of his favorites on an upcoming episode of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. This hilarious exclusive clip from Episode 9 features Redd and Method...
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Did You Know These Real-Life Couples Have Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together?
Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples. Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster...
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
talentrecap.com
Donny Osmond Talks About Extended Las Vegas Residency, Teases Rap Song
The Masked Singer star Donny Osmond has recently opened about the extension of his solo residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also gave a sneak peek of his rap song, which he calls Donny rap-ography. Donny Osmond’s Las Vegas Residency is Extended. Even at the age of 64, Donny...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
Selena Gomez Responds to TikTok Alleging She Was "Always Skinny" When She Dated Justin Bieber
Watch: Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression" Selena Gomez has entered the chat. The "Same Old Love" singer has subtly responded to a TikTok video that alleged her weight is affected by her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured a montage of throwback photos of Selena labeled, "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin." In the caption, the creator claimed the "Baby" singer—who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018—"rathers models" and pitied Selena calling her, "My poor baby."
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Delivers Smooth Rendition of Kane Brown Hit [Watch]
The Top 10 artists on The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 28) to resume taking the stage with solo performances. Dubbed “Fan Week,” the latest edition of the sing-off series spotlighted the fans, who were given the opportunity to select the song for each contestant. Brayden Lape...
Robert Downey Jr. Shared the ‘Ultimatum’ His Wife Susan Gave Him That Helped Kick His Addiction
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are a Hollywood match made in heaven. Though they’re going strong now, and share three beautiful kids together, things have not always been picture perfect. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr. event for LA3C, the two discussed the start of their relationship, which included a bold move from Susan that encouraged the Iron Man star to end his addiction. “With someone with addiction you know it has nothing to do with someone else, they have to be ready,” Susan said to the audience, who’d just enjoyed a screening...
New this week: ‘Banshees,’ Whitney Houston, ‘High on Life’
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In “The Banshees of Inisherin,” director Martin McDonagh reteams with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the stars of the playwright’s feature debut, 2008′s “In Bruges.” The results are just as good. On a small island off the west coast of Ireland in 1923, they play longtime pals whose friendship abruptly and a little mysteriously comes to an end. Both Farrell and Gleeson have already won awards for their performances. It’s still playing in theaters but on Tuesday it reaches video on demand. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called it “an aching reverie about friendship and fulfillment that is one of the very best films of the year.”
Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary
Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States. An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...
Why Doja Cat's Elvis Song "Vegas" Was Deemed Ineligible for 2023 Oscars
Watch: Doja Cat Reveals She's Not Actually Quitting Music. Doja Cat's popular hit "Vegas" won't be a contender at the 2023 Oscars. The song—which appeared as the lead single in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis starring Austin Butler—is not eligible for Oscars consideration, E! News confirms. Why? Well, "Vegas," written...
Hayley Kiyoko’s Over-the-Top Grinch Look With Becca Tilley Will Grow Your Heart 3 Sizes
Watch: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas": E! News Rewind. In an epic holiday transformation, the "Girls Like Girls" singer looked totally unrecognizable as she dressed up as Dr. Seuss' the Grinch for a recent yuletide bash. As seen in photos and videos shared to Instagram on Dec. 11, Hayley's face was completely covered with green makeup and special effects prosthetics on her nose, cheeks and forehead, along with bushy green eyebrows and matching beard.
E! News
227K+
Followers
57K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0