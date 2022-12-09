ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best

In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."
HipHopDX.com

Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees

Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
soultracks.com

Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album

(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
HipHopDX.com

Best Produced Hip Hop Songs of 2022 - Nominees

A great Hip Hop song doesn’t come from lyrics alone. Yes, they’re important — it’s a foundational part of the music — but great raps fade from memory without the right beat. It’s not just a timekeeping device, it’s a central part of the mechanism. The right producer can help a rapper find their voice or send them in unexpected directions. A sample takes on a life of its own, adding complexity and new meaning to a musical tradition. After all, it’s the drums that encourage the head nod. When every element comes together, the result is greater than the sum of its parts. And 2022 was an exceptional year for Hip Hop music thanks in large part to the producers that understood this dynamic.
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster

America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Variety

‘Black Panther’ Helmer Ryan Coogler on Losing Chadwick Boseman: ‘I Was a Director Without a Lead Actor’

Ryan Coogler said that he has a “natural fear of public speaking” when he took the stage on Monday night in London, U.K., but the standing ovation he received was proof that, nerves or not, his inspiring words had landed with impact. The occasion was BAFTA’s annual David Lean lecture, whose previous speakers have included Martin Scorsese, Lone Scherfig, Paul Greengrass, David Lynch, and Spike Lee. As such, Coogler – back in London following the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – felt “humbled” and “deeply unworthy” to accept the honour of giving the speech, a decision he humorously said was...
HollywoodLife

Tinx Calls On Fans To ‘Be Their Own Bestie’ For A Boost Of ‘Self Love’ & Confidence in 2023 (Exclusive)

TikTok’s ‘older sister’ Tinx is sharing her wise words ahead of the new year, to help her millions of fans find confidence and self love in 2023. The beloved influencer spoke to HollywoodLife, in partnership with Galderma, in an EXCLUSIVE interview, where she dished on how “showing up for yourself” can transform your self-esteem. “Sometimes that notion of being your own best friend can sound silly, or it can sound like selfish, but what I really mean when I say that is be kind to yourself,” Tinx, whose real name is Christina Najjar, said to HL. “I think that especially as women, we’re so harsh on ourselves. We are literally our own worst critic and we’re so negative sometimes. The negative self talk that we allow is insane, right? It’s insane, and no one’s there to check us. No one’s there to say, ‘Hey, that’s really mean what you’re saying to yourself.'”
Loudwire

Evanescence Achieve Rare Diamond Certification for Breakout Album ‘Fallen’

Congrats are in order for Evanescence as the band has reached the rare Diamond Certification club for their breakout debut album, Fallen. For those not aware, a diamond certification from the RIAA means that an album has moved over 10 million units in the U.S. and that's a mark that only some of the most legendary rock and metal albums have achieved in the U.S.
NPR

Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022

The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.

