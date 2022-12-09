Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on SUV, driver killed in crash in Shasta County
MILLVILLE, Calif. - A man was killed in Shasta County when a tree fell onto his SUV during stormy weather, causing him to lose control and crash into a second tree. The crash happened Saturday just after 4 pm in the Millville area southeast of Redding. The CHP said the driver of Ford Excursion was driving during heavy rain and wind on Old 44 Drive, west of Twin Avenue.
krcrtv.com
Sobriety checkpoint to be conducted by California Highway Patrol in Redding area
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 14, in the unincorporated area of Shasta County, Captain Kevin Alexander, Redding Area CHP Commander said. The checkpoint will be set up at about 6 p.m. and will be in operation from about 6:30...
KTVL
Big rig crash causes one-way traffic control on SR 89
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans District 2 says State Route 89 in McCloud is under one-way traffic control due to a big rig into a tree. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans screens for chains and is holding trailer-truck combinations north of Redding due to weather Saturday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:27 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans sys that northbound Interstate 5 at Fawndale Road, 10 miles north of Redding, is now open to all traffic. Caltrans suggests that drivers wait to travel in the area if possible, and to travel slowly and carefully. "Failure to comply with chain...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
kymkemp.com
One Arrested Following Interrupted Vehicle Burglary, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
krcrtv.com
DA: Officers were justified in shooting along I-5 near O'Brien north of Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office has found officers were justified in a May shooting that left a man dead. According to the Shasta County Multi-Agency Officer-Involved Critical Incident (OICI) Response Team, on May 26 CHP officers were called to the area north of Bridge Bay just after 1:30 p.m. after 24-year-old Robert Williams hit a barrier, crossed both lanes of traffic and hit a tree, sparking a fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man identified as suspect in 7 burglaries
REDDING, Calif. - A man on Shasta County probation is suspected of burglarizing seven Redding businesses dating back to September, according to the Redding Police Department. In the early morning of Nov. 24, officers responded to the Cypress Square Shopping Center for a burglary activation at the Modern Pup Salon. Officers found the glass door shattered and a portion of the inside a mess.
krcrtv.com
How Tehama and Glenn County residents in need can sign up for free water deliveries
TEHAMA CO, Calif. — — There is help in the form of free water deliveries for Tehama and Glenn County residents who have felt the direct impacts of the drought, thanks to a 5 million dollar grant. The North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) received a $5,040,240 grant from...
krcrtv.com
Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
krcrtv.com
Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
kymkemp.com
Burglar Found Hiding in King Salmon Business, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Parolee demands arrest, booked into jail twice in 2 days
REDDING, Calif. - A man who was released from prison was arrested twice over the weekend as police say he demanded to go back into custody, according to the Redding Police Department. On Sunday, officers responded to a report of vandalism in the 1600 block of West Street and found...
kymkemp.com
Police Use Taser on Man Who Allegedly Robbed Gas Station in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, a man was tasered and detained near Henderson Center after allegedly robbing the Shell Station at 111 West Harris Street in Eureka some time before 11 a.m. this morning. The man reportedly pushed a cashier while stealing items from the store. He then fled the scene...
kymkemp.com
Three Vehicle Crash on Fairway Drive in Eureka
About 6:25 p.m., three vehicles collided on Fairway Drive near Lundblade Drive. No one is injured, according to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner to a dispatcher. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet...
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after chase and crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a suspected fentanyl drug dealer after a high speed chase and crash that put several schools on lockdown. The situation started just after 10 a.m. Thursday when police tried to pull over and serve a search warrant on a car suspected of delivering narcotics. The car sped off, crashing into control signals at Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue.
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck damages I-5/SR-44 overcrossing in Redding; multiple closures in place
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 6, 8:57 PM:. Crews are beginning to close lanes, onramps and offramps at the State Route 44 and Interstate 5 overcrossing. Caltrans Supervisors told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, a truck's load was taller than the overcrossing's height clearance and it hit a portion of the bridge.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
krcrtv.com
Latest on missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin: sister says she was likely running away
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman and well-known local realtor, Tammy Pitkin, has been missing for nearly two months. KRCR first reported on Pitkin's case back in November, shortly after her Toyota Camry was found deserted on a forest service road in Oregon, north of Eugene. Since...
