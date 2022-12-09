RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.

