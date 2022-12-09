ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, CA

Comments / 4

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on SUV, driver killed in crash in Shasta County

MILLVILLE, Calif. - A man was killed in Shasta County when a tree fell onto his SUV during stormy weather, causing him to lose control and crash into a second tree. The crash happened Saturday just after 4 pm in the Millville area southeast of Redding. The CHP said the driver of Ford Excursion was driving during heavy rain and wind on Old 44 Drive, west of Twin Avenue.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna

About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

One Arrested Following Interrupted Vehicle Burglary, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

DA: Officers were justified in shooting along I-5 near O'Brien north of Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office has found officers were justified in a May shooting that left a man dead. According to the Shasta County Multi-Agency Officer-Involved Critical Incident (OICI) Response Team, on May 26 CHP officers were called to the area north of Bridge Bay just after 1:30 p.m. after 24-year-old Robert Williams hit a barrier, crossed both lanes of traffic and hit a tree, sparking a fire.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man identified as suspect in 7 burglaries

REDDING, Calif. - A man on Shasta County probation is suspected of burglarizing seven Redding businesses dating back to September, according to the Redding Police Department. In the early morning of Nov. 24, officers responded to the Cypress Square Shopping Center for a burglary activation at the Modern Pup Salon. Officers found the glass door shattered and a portion of the inside a mess.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident

RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
krcrtv.com

Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
ANDERSON, CA
kymkemp.com

Burglar Found Hiding in King Salmon Business, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Parolee demands arrest, booked into jail twice in 2 days

REDDING, Calif. - A man who was released from prison was arrested twice over the weekend as police say he demanded to go back into custody, according to the Redding Police Department. On Sunday, officers responded to a report of vandalism in the 1600 block of West Street and found...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Police Use Taser on Man Who Allegedly Robbed Gas Station in Eureka

According to scanner traffic, a man was tasered and detained near Henderson Center after allegedly robbing the Shell Station at 111 West Harris Street in Eureka some time before 11 a.m. this morning. The man reportedly pushed a cashier while stealing items from the store. He then fled the scene...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Vehicle Crash on Fairway Drive in Eureka

About 6:25 p.m., three vehicles collided on Fairway Drive near Lundblade Drive. No one is injured, according to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner to a dispatcher. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after chase and crash

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a suspected fentanyl drug dealer after a high speed chase and crash that put several schools on lockdown. The situation started just after 10 a.m. Thursday when police tried to pull over and serve a search warrant on a car suspected of delivering narcotics. The car sped off, crashing into control signals at Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home

EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy