a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
I Married a Flight Attendant, and These 10 Travel Hacks Changed the Way I Fly Forever

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, packing clothing and other necessities always feels like such a chore. Between finding the best luggage for the trip and ensuring you have everything you need for your vacation or business destinations, things can become super stressful. As a frequent traveler, I have often headed to destinations without the proper items needed to get me through my trip. I’ve even arrived at my locale and needed to shop for things I already have, wasting money on items...
Tri-City Herald

Save up to 70% on Amazon’s top kid’s toys: My Little Pony, Spider Man, and more

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Finding the perfect Christmas gift for a child can be a daunting task, especially when you’re shopping online. With so many options on the market, it can be hard to know what to choose. Plus with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales now over, finding good deals is becoming harder than ever. Well, we’ve found some fantastic toys on Amazon with steep discounts, perfect for kids of all ages.
GOBankingRates

50 Purchases Buyers Almost Always Regret

Money is tight for many Americans. Even if you're one of the lucky few who has their finances in order, there's no use throwing money away on a purchase you'll later regret. Take a Look Back: 2022...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Most small SUVs flunk updated insurance industry crash tests

DETROIT — (AP) — Most small SUVs flunked the latest frontal crash tests done by the insurance industry, but oddly enough, they're just as safe as they were before. That's because the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety updated the test so it places more emphasis on keeping back-seat passengers safe.
Motley Fool

Lost Your Phone? Take These 7 Steps to Protect Your Accounts and Your Money

What a terrifying thought. Your smartphone likely holds a lot of your banking and other financial data. Take the steps to ensure your phone is truly gone, then remotely erase your data and contact your mobile service provider (and possibly the police). Closely monitor your credit and financial accounts going...
tryhardguides.com

Plane Race Clicker Codes (December 2022) – New Release!

Roblox Plane Race Clicker is an experience developed by My Entertainment Productions for the platform. In this game, you will be clicking until your finger falls off and then launching your plane into the air to see how far you can fly in the allotted time. As you get better ,you can upgrade your planes and purchase pets that will help you on your journey. Try to become the best pilot in the world!
WRDW-TV

What the Tech: How to watch out for shipping scams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scammers are working as hard as delivery drivers around the holidays trying to trick shoppers into giving them account information, even credit card numbers. And between now and Christmas, they may get in touch with you, disguised as someone from Amazon, Walmart, or UPS. Here’s the...
