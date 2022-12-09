Ice and snow are on the way and staff at the Erie County 911 Center are ready to assist on the roads or at home. Dan Lowenheim, an Emergency Management Specialist at the Erie County 911 Center explained how they prepare, "So a storm of this magnitude creates a lot of ice and is forecasted to have ice and with those conditions we could have some downed power lines, some power outages and things like that."

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO