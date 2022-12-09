Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
City of Meadville to Hold Town Hall to Discuss EMS Services in Meadville
Meadville City Council will hold an in-person Town Hall to discuss possible solutions to the current EMS crisis. The town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20th from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Meadville Medical Center office building. Meadville Ambulance owner Eric Henry and the City of Meadville Fire...
erienewsnow.com
Sinai Sports Partners with A.N.N.A. Shelter for Christmas Animal Supply Drive
Sinai Sports is partnering with the A.N.N.A. Shelter for a Christmas Animal Supply Drive. Anyone who donates supplies will be entered to win a 1 month batting cage rental & 5 private training sessions with Jim Colvin. It's important to note that Sinai Sports said multiple donations does not equate...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Child Giving Back This Holiday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — At just 12-years-old, a Jamestown middle schooler has helped hundreds of kids in need, have a great holiday season. From coats and boots, to toys and makeup, Taylnn Kendall is spreading holiday cheer. “For my giving mission, I have a giving mission for...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County 911 Center Prepares for Winter Weather
Ice and snow are on the way and staff at the Erie County 911 Center are ready to assist on the roads or at home. Dan Lowenheim, an Emergency Management Specialist at the Erie County 911 Center explained how they prepare, "So a storm of this magnitude creates a lot of ice and is forecasted to have ice and with those conditions we could have some downed power lines, some power outages and things like that."
erienewsnow.com
Three Allegedly Busted With A Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three Jamestown residents face a slew of charges after they were allegedly busted with a stolen vehicle on the city’s southside. The driver, 29-year-old Daniel McKay and passengers, 23-year-old Camille Lopez and 38-year-old Bart Bartlett were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Martin Road near Jefferson Middle School.
erienewsnow.com
Freezing Rain Creates Difficult Conditions For Chautauqua County Crews
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – With freezing rain in the forecast, road crews in Chautauqua County are preparing ahead of the storm. Freezing rain is quite possibly one of the most difficult weather conditions to maneuver, which is why it’s important to be prepared with proper tires on your vehicle.
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: Step-Grandmother Accused of Allowing 13-Year-Old Corry Girl to Smoke Marijuana with Her
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a step-grandmother is accused of allowing a 13-year-old Corry girl to smoke marijuana. It reportedly happened Tuesday afternoon at a residence in Concord Township, Erie County. The step-grandmother is accused of giving the girl a glass pipe to smoke marijuana at her residence with...
erienewsnow.com
Local Businesses Encourage People to Shop in Person this Holiday Season
According to JLL’s Retail Holiday Survey, two-thirds of people (63%) plan to shop in person this year and that is what local businesses are encouraging people to do. Business owners at Millcreek Mall are seeing increases in people shopping in person and every penny helps them help the community.
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged after Creating Disturbance in Maternity Ward in Venango County
A Clarion man has been cited for public drunkenness for creating a disturbance in the maternity ward of a Venango County hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened Friday morning at UPMC Northwest in Cranberry Township. The 42-year-old man was at the hospital with his girlfriend in preparation for...
erienewsnow.com
Record Fentanyl Bust Likely Saved 1,000s Of Lives In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A former law enforcement officer turned city councilman in Jamestown is highlighting the importance of getting deadly narcotics off the streets, citing a record bust by local investigators last week. In a continued drug crackdown effort, investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task...
erienewsnow.com
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Wabtec's First Battery-Diesel Hybrid Locomotive Moves to Final Assembly, One Example of a Very Good Year
It was an exciting day in Building 10 at Wabtec as the first ever battery-diesel locomotive manufactured at the Erie plant moved into final assembly. It's the first to reach that milestone in an order of 25 hybrids headed for the New York City Transit Authority, with the possibility of 40 more to come.
erienewsnow.com
Mistrial Declared In 2021 Jamestown Cocaine Trafficking Case
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A mistrial has been declared in the case prosecuting a Jamestown man arrested during a winter drug raid in the Jamestown and Falconer areas last year. John Anzalone was arrested back in January 2021 in connection with “Operation Crazy Ivan,” which targeted powder...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Budget Vetoes Stir Controversy
More than $400,000 in taxpayer will be on the line Thursday night, when Erie County Council considers whether to override county executive Brenton Davis' vetoes. Seven of the executive's vetoes restore money to the budget, meaning they add money and jobs that council had cut, including record-setting travel budgets and several new positions.
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring
A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown, NY Bar and Grill Featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'
A restaurant in Western New York is spending time in the national spotlight. It's a spot called "4 Below Haggy's Bar and Grill" in Jamestown. "America's Best Restaurants" is featuring the restaurant, owned by Eric Hagglund, Tuesday night. Hagglund tells Erie News New that an assistant producer with the show...
Comments / 0