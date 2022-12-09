ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Sinai Sports Partners with A.N.N.A. Shelter for Christmas Animal Supply Drive

Sinai Sports is partnering with the A.N.N.A. Shelter for a Christmas Animal Supply Drive. Anyone who donates supplies will be entered to win a 1 month batting cage rental & 5 private training sessions with Jim Colvin. It's important to note that Sinai Sports said multiple donations does not equate...
ERIE, PA
Jamestown Child Giving Back This Holiday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — At just 12-years-old, a Jamestown middle schooler has helped hundreds of kids in need, have a great holiday season. From coats and boots, to toys and makeup, Taylnn Kendall is spreading holiday cheer. “For my giving mission, I have a giving mission for...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Erie County 911 Center Prepares for Winter Weather

Ice and snow are on the way and staff at the Erie County 911 Center are ready to assist on the roads or at home. Dan Lowenheim, an Emergency Management Specialist at the Erie County 911 Center explained how they prepare, "So a storm of this magnitude creates a lot of ice and is forecasted to have ice and with those conditions we could have some downed power lines, some power outages and things like that."
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Three Allegedly Busted With A Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three Jamestown residents face a slew of charges after they were allegedly busted with a stolen vehicle on the city’s southside. The driver, 29-year-old Daniel McKay and passengers, 23-year-old Camille Lopez and 38-year-old Bart Bartlett were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Martin Road near Jefferson Middle School.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Local Businesses Encourage People to Shop in Person this Holiday Season

According to JLL’s Retail Holiday Survey, two-thirds of people (63%) plan to shop in person this year and that is what local businesses are encouraging people to do. Business owners at Millcreek Mall are seeing increases in people shopping in person and every penny helps them help the community.
ERIE, PA
Record Fentanyl Bust Likely Saved 1,000s Of Lives In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A former law enforcement officer turned city councilman in Jamestown is highlighting the importance of getting deadly narcotics off the streets, citing a record bust by local investigators last week. In a continued drug crackdown effort, investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Mistrial Declared In 2021 Jamestown Cocaine Trafficking Case

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A mistrial has been declared in the case prosecuting a Jamestown man arrested during a winter drug raid in the Jamestown and Falconer areas last year. John Anzalone was arrested back in January 2021 in connection with “Operation Crazy Ivan,” which targeted powder...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Erie County Budget Vetoes Stir Controversy

More than $400,000 in taxpayer will be on the line Thursday night, when Erie County Council considers whether to override county executive Brenton Davis' vetoes. Seven of the executive's vetoes restore money to the budget, meaning they add money and jobs that council had cut, including record-setting travel budgets and several new positions.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring

A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
TITUSVILLE, PA
Jamestown, NY Bar and Grill Featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'

A restaurant in Western New York is spending time in the national spotlight. It's a spot called "4 Below Haggy's Bar and Grill" in Jamestown. "America's Best Restaurants" is featuring the restaurant, owned by Eric Hagglund, Tuesday night. Hagglund tells Erie News New that an assistant producer with the show...
JAMESTOWN, NY

