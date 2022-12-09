ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee's Early Files

By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOY88_0jdCoAvh00

100 Years Ago

Dec. 28, 1922

Peter Noltner has resigned his position at the creamery, and Joe Murphy is now hauling the milk.

Mr. and Mrs. Christ Ripp announce the birth of a son on Saturday, Dec. 23.

C.C. Bacon, resident of the village for 50 years, died at his home on Wednesday morning.

90 Years Ago

Dec. 29, 1927

There will be New Year’s Eve services at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at seven o’clock.

A.W. Dickert has returned to his home in Racine after installing the plumbing and heating in the A.E. Lamboley home.

A picture of the Waunakee Women’s Club appears in this issue of the Waunakee Tribune.

75 Years Ago

Dec. 25, 1947

A reproduction of the painting, “Harvest Time,” by Lois Ireland, is being used this gear on a large Christmas card sent out by Oscar Mayer and Co.

Postmaster Michels reports a heavy day at the post office on Monday with 54 bags of parcel post, 14 pieces of outside mail and nine pounds of first class mail.

Miss Virginia Bernards, who was employed as a bookkeeper at Scheuerell Motors, is now employed in the office of Dr. Wm. R. Marquis.

70 Years Ago

Dec. 25, 1952

The weather this past week has been about the same from da to day—rain, fog, snow sleet.

Verne Nesvacil, who is stationed at Lackland Air Base, Texas, will spend the holiday with his parents.

The fire department extinguished a fire at the Mrs. Dorothy Mick home Friday and answered a call to the Miss Katherine Kaltenberg home Saturday.

60 Years Ago

Dec. 20, 1962

Coach Jim Price’s High School Warriors defeated River Valley there Friday night 63-51 and then lost to Poynette on the local floor Saturday night 63-42.

The weather has been mild the last few days with the mercury going up to around the 50s. It was quite a relief over those very cold days with high winds that we had before.

50 Years Ago

Dec. 28, 1972

Superintendent Marvin Berg has announced that the Junior High School administrative position has been accepted by Mr. Don J. Carpenter.

Salary increases for Waunakee Village employees were granted at the Dec. 19 meeting of the village board by a 4-3 vote.

40 Years Ago

Dec. 16, 1982

The Waunakee school board may consider expanding the athletic programs at the high school and junior high following the recommendations of a sports review committee. They may consider adding girls’ tennis and boys soccer at the high school.

The merchants of Waunakee say their Christmas sales are keeping pace with the 1981 level, and a few say they are doing even better. They say village residents seem to be making a great effort to shop locally.

Bob Zellner, son of Robert and Donna Zellner, of Waunakee, has been selected winner of the D.A.R. Good Citizen Award for Waunakee High School for the year.

30 Years Ago

Dec. 10, 1992

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone giving police information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing the Centennial Park shelter.

The proposal to annex Don Tierney’s land south of Waunakee is being forwarded to the village board after the plan commission voted 3-3 on a motion to recommend it.

Waunakee Lioness Club members Sandy Schwenn, Sharon Taylor, Sue White and Millie Kessenich are shown preparing gifts for distribution to needy area children.

20 Years Ago

Dec. 12, 2002

On Monday, the Waunakee school board will choose a building proposal to put to the voters in February.

John Laubmeier, a member of the Waunakee Village Board, has announced that he will run for village president in the April 1 election. Current president Rich Murphy announced last week that he will not seek another term.

10 Years Ago

Dec. 6, 2012

Though it’s still in somewhat of a trial phase, the Waunakee school district’s E-learning program is beginning to take root. This summer, the Waunakee board of education approved roughly $32,000 for a virtual component to the curriculum offerings.

Bunky’s, the Madison restaurant known for its fusion of Mediterranean and Italian food, has opened a second location on Hwy. M at Willow Road in Westport.

Shown are Kylee and Sadie Grabarski shopping at the Friends of the Library Craft Show.

