Effective: 2022-12-12 22:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO