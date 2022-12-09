Read full article on original website
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
WPBF News 25
Gallery: Holiday lights and decorations across South Florida
WPBF 25 News viewers are showing us their holiday lights and decorations across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Upload pictures or video of your lights to wpbf.com/upload for a chance to see them here and on-air. Boca Raton, Palm Beach County. This house does letters to Santa every...
Delray Beach Menorah Lighting Set, Boca Boat Parade Approaches
Big Weekend For Holiday Events In Delray Beach, Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two big holiday events are days away in South Palm Beach County. And everyone is invited. The Grand Delray Beach Chanukah Festival and Menorah Lighting is set for 5 […]
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next month
A beachside beverage event that's all about rosé wine will return to Fort Lauderdale next month. Presented by The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, the Seaglass Rosé experience will take place January 20-22, for the third year running.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
Click10.com
Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
City Of Boca Raton Offers Winter Break Camps For Kids
Turtles. Tennis. Science. All Available Now. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents looking for kid-friendly activities during winter break need to look no further than the City of Boca Raton. Multiple full-day and half-day camps are available for children. While the camps are available […]
luxury-houses.net
This Luxury Home Built By Award-Winning Home Builder CJM Luxury Homes In Boca Raton, Florida, Asks $5 Million
396 NE 2nd Street Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 396 NE 2nd Street, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury home built by award-winning home builder CJM Luxury Homes. With a modern interior, open concept, and the highest level of quality finishes, this beautiful home becomes a top-of-the-line luxury custom living experience. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 4,75 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 396 NE 2nd Street, please contact AnnMarie Mountcastle (Phone: 561-901-7766) at CJM Properties, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
theplanetD
Miami to Key West Road Trip – Best Florida Keys Itinerary
Dave and I have taken a Miami to Key West road trip three times plus once from Miami to Key Largo. With winter in full swing, we thought it was time to update our Florida Keys road trip itinerary for 2023. This great American Road trip is definitely one to add to your bucket list, and a drive to Key West from Miami will transport you to the Caribbean without needing to hop on a plane.
WSVN-TV
Catering company’s owners say crooks stole food truck filled with equipment in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves left a bad taste in the mouths of two South Florida business owners who said the source of their livelihood has been taken from them. Speaking with 7News on Monday, Go Jerk owners Christopher Crooks and Xavian Mckenzie said someone stole his catering company’s food truck in Miramar on Dec. 3.
Winterfest Boat Parade Is Tonight, Expect Traffic From Fort Lauderdale To Pompano Beach
Here’s What You Need To Know If You’re Traveling From Boca Raton To The Winterfest Parade Tonight. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The annual Winterfest Boat Parade is tonight in Fort Lauderdale — a huge event that attracts mass crowds. While the Boca Raton […]
Chabad Centers of Coral Springs Hosts Chanukah Celebration on December 18
The Chabad Centers of Coral Springs invites the community to a free admission, fun-filled celebration of the Chanukah season. On Sunday, December 18, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., the Chabad Centers of Coral Springs and Lubavitch Hebrew Academy host Chanukah in Coral Springs — a free-to-enter event that will take place at the Coral Springs Sportsplex’s Messenheimer Field located at 2575 Sportsplex Drive.
WPBF News 25
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
7th Annual Empty Bowls event shines light on hunger during the holidays
The Palm Beach County Food Bank successfully hosted its 7th annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach event today.
southfloridareporter.com
Foggy Start Then Lots Of Sun For Florida Today With Cool Changes Are On The Way
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring plenty of sun with a cloud or two. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.
WSVN-TV
Grand marshal reception kicks off Winterfest fun ahead of 51st boat parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Before the 51st annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade rolls along the New River this weekend, revelers got to see this year’s grand marshals. A big crowd is expected to come down for the annual bash on the water, Saturday evening. It’s easy...
City of Coral Springs Holds 2022 ‘March of the Toys’ Holiday Parade
Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Drawing thousands of spectators every year, the city’s annual Holiday Parade is one of the most popular events of the year. This year’s theme is ‘March of the Toys’, and like in years past, float entrants will...
15th Anniversary Of Boca Raton Bochicchio Murders-Still No Arrests
The mother and daughter were found dead inside their SUV in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall back on December 12th, 2007.
Comments / 0