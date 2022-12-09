ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

WPBF News 25

Gallery: Holiday lights and decorations across South Florida

WPBF 25 News viewers are showing us their holiday lights and decorations across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Upload pictures or video of your lights to wpbf.com/upload for a chance to see them here and on-air. Boca Raton, Palm Beach County. This house does letters to Santa every...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Menorah Lighting Set, Boca Boat Parade Approaches

Big Weekend For Holiday Events In Delray Beach, Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two big holiday events are days away in South Palm Beach County. And everyone is invited. The Grand Delray Beach Chanukah Festival and Menorah Lighting is set for 5 […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL

Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

City Of Boca Raton Offers Winter Break Camps For Kids

Turtles. Tennis. Science. All Available Now. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents looking for kid-friendly activities during winter break need to look no further than the City of Boca Raton. Multiple full-day and half-day camps are available for children. While the camps are available […]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Luxury Home Built By Award-Winning Home Builder CJM Luxury Homes In Boca Raton, Florida, Asks $5 Million

396 NE 2nd Street Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 396 NE 2nd Street, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury home built by award-winning home builder CJM Luxury Homes. With a modern interior, open concept, and the highest level of quality finishes, this beautiful home becomes a top-of-the-line luxury custom living experience. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 4,75 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 396 NE 2nd Street, please contact AnnMarie Mountcastle (Phone: 561-901-7766) at CJM Properties, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
theplanetD

Miami to Key West Road Trip – Best Florida Keys Itinerary

Dave and I have taken a Miami to Key West road trip three times plus once from Miami to Key Largo. With winter in full swing, we thought it was time to update our Florida Keys road trip itinerary for 2023. This great American Road trip is definitely one to add to your bucket list, and a drive to Key West from Miami will transport you to the Caribbean without needing to hop on a plane.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Chabad Centers of Coral Springs Hosts Chanukah Celebration on December 18

The Chabad Centers of Coral Springs invites the community to a free admission, fun-filled celebration of the Chanukah season. On Sunday, December 18, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., the Chabad Centers of Coral Springs and Lubavitch Hebrew Academy host Chanukah in Coral Springs — a free-to-enter event that will take place at the Coral Springs Sportsplex’s Messenheimer Field located at 2575 Sportsplex Drive.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Community Policy