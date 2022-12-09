How 7-footer Peyton Marshall affects other bigs in Auburn's 2024 class

The undefeated Auburn Tigers, led by 2021 SEC Coach of the Year Bruce Pearl, fell to Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers 82-73 on Saturday. Memphis had full control over the game throughout the entire contest. The last time Auburn led in the game was with 3:37 left in the first quarter. This is in huge part to the Memphis offense which made 50% of its field goals and went 36.4% from beyond the arc. Memphis also dominated on the boards, out-rebounding Auburn 43-32.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO