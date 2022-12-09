How 7-footer Peyton Marshall affects other bigs in Auburn's 2024 class
Seven-footer Peyton Marshall on Friday committed to Auburn. How does the commitment affect other top targets?
Seven-footer Peyton Marshall on Friday committed to Auburn. How does the commitment affect other top targets?
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0