Four 2023 recruits unanimously rank as No. 1 at their position

By Peter Warren
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
The On3 Industry Comparison Tool allows users to compare the rankings of recruits at each of the four major recruiting media companies in the same location. The tool can be broken be sorted by On3 Consensus ranking, state and position.

When sorting by position in the 2023 class, four players emerge as the unanimous best players at their respective positions. Two also ranks as a Five-Star Plus+ prospect, players who are rated as five-star recruits by all four major recruiting services. Here is a look at those players.

Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain

On3: Five-stars, No. 17 overall

247Sports: Five-stars, No. 4 overall

ESPN: Five-stars, No. 4 overall

Rivals: Five-stars, No. 3 overall

Status: Committed to Miami

Scouting Summary: Has the best combination of stature, athleticism and ball skills among cornerback prospects in the 2023 cycle. Measured over 6-foot-1 prior to his junior season and has posted some of the best testing numbers in a combine setting we’ve seen from prospects in his cycle. A twitchy, bouncy athlete with explosive movement patterns. Pairs that athleticism with high end skill on the field. Has proven to be a ballhawk defender with nine interceptions as a sophomore and five picks midway through his junior season. Uses his quickness to stay in-phase with receivers off the line and long speed to turn and run downfield. Highly instinctual and plays fast. Breaks on the ball quickly. Comfortable playing off and press coverage. Doubles as a receiver, which aids in his ball skills and coordination. Would be a four-star type talent at receiver if he chose. Has a thinner frame at 165 pounds and will need to continue adding bulk. Older for the class.

Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll athlete Nyckoles Harbor

On3: Five-stars, No. 26 overall

247Sports: Five-stars, No. 11 overall

ESPN: Four-stars, No. 35 overall

Rivals: Five-stars, No. 26 overall

Status: Uncommitted

On3 Scouting Summary: Has the best combination of size and speed we’ve seen from a young prospect as a national-level sprinter at 6-foot-5 and over 230 pounds. Runs under 10.4 seconds in the 100 meters with the size and length of a premier pass rushing prospect. Plays both tight end and defensive end for his high school, but has developed into more of an EDGE prospect as a junior. Shows his considerable athleticism as a pass rusher with high end closing speed. Is also able to locate and track the ball as a tight end. Still unrefined technically as a pass rusher. Productive against sub-par competition.

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs

On3: Five-stars, No. 11 overall

247Sports: Five-stars, No. 13 overall

ESPN: Five-stars, No. 12 overall

Rivals: Five-stars, No. 7 overall

Status: Committed to Alabama

Scouting Summary: Extremely well-rounded safety who has been one of the top prospects in Georgia regardless of class for much of his high school career. Shows a complete skill set as a cover safety. Has the range to cover hash to boundary with ease. Also is fluid and natural in man coverage. Outstanding ball production with 14 interceptions over the first three seasons of his high school career. Instinctual both in coverage and as a cover down defender. Identifies run plays and underneath passes very quickly. Also an active tackler. Shows of his athleticism on offense where he sees snaps at multiple skill positions, including quarterback. Has starred while playing against top competition in the Peach State. Comes from strong bloodlines with a father who was an NFL Draft pick and brother who is one of the better receivers in college football.

Phoenix Pinnacle five-star tight end Duce Robinson

On3: Five-stars, No. 21 overall

247Sports: Four-stars, No. 34 overall

ESPN: Four-stars, No. 36 overall

Rivals: Five-stars, No. 24 overall

Status: Uncommitted

Scouting Summary: Jumbo athlete with a large catch radius who looks like one of the better tight end prospects over the last few recruiting cycles. Has outstanding statue and length at over 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Plays and moves like a receiver at that size. A smooth, fluid mover who showed continued improvement in top-end play speed as a junior, running away from defensive backs. Has one of the largest catch radiuses in the 2023 cycle and consistently wins in contested situations. Was the top pass-catcher at the Opening Finals prior to his junior season and created a considerable mismatch over the middle of the field. Turned in a very productive junior season with close to 1,000 receiving yards. Has an outstanding multi-sport profile as one of the nation’s top baseball prospects and also plays basketball. Will need to continue getting stronger to aid in blocking, but has the look of an elite tight end prospect with five-star upside.

Comments / 1

