Bossier Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Brooks, Jackson, Bowman elected to Shreveport City Council

SHREVEPORT, La. – Three seats on the Shreveport City Council were filled in Saturday's runoff election. Democrat Gary Brooks received 57% of the vote to Mavice Hughes Thigpen's, a Democrat, 43% in the District B race. As a local entrepreneur that has been in Shreveport for more than 50...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Arceneaux wins race for Shreveport mayor

The highly contested race to determine who will be the next mayor of Shreveport has come to an end. After the election results were tallied from the Saturday December 10, 2022 runoff election, Republican Tom Aeceneaux came out on top. In the runoff election, Arceneaux received 56% of the vote compared to Democratic opponent Gregory Tarver’s 44% of the vote. Unofficial voter turnout for the race was 30.2%. Arcenaux will take the reins as Shreveport mayor later on this month taking over from Shreveport’s current mayor, Adrian Perkins.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Caddo deputies investigate fatal accident; victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal accident Monday morning near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 169 and Buncombe Road in southwest Caddo Parish. The Caddo Coroner's Office said Jacqueline Sabbath, 52, of the 10100 block of Pine Orchard Road, died at the scene. Deputies said Sabbath was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Runoff decides Shreveport City Council seats for Districts B, E & G

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A runoff election was held across Louisiana on Saturday, Dec 10. Part of the ballot was dedicated to Shreveport City Council seats for districts B, E, and G. Candidates for District B:. WINNER: Gary Brooks (D) Mavice Thigpen (D) Candidates for District E:. WINNER: Alan Jackson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NOLA.com

Tom Arceneaux wins, is Shreveport's first Republican mayor in more than 20 years

A hotly contest mayoral election in Shreveport ended Saturday when Tom Arceneaux was elected to lead the state’s third largest city for the next four years. Arceneaux’s victory would have been considered a surprise weeks ago because Shreveport had gotten in the habit since 2006 of electing Black Democrats as mayor. Arceneaux is a White Republican lawyer, while his opponent was Greg Tarver, a veteran state senator who is a Black Democrat.
SHREVEPORT, LA
spectrumnews1.com

Shreveport elects its first Republican mayor in 28 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Voters in Louisiana's third-largest city have elected a Republican mayor for the first time in 28 years. Tom Arceneaux, 71, won a runoff election Saturday to become the next mayor of Shreveport. He defeated Louisiana state Sen. Greg Tarver, a Black Democrat, in a city where roughly 55% of registered voters are African American.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Alice Thomas re-elected to De Soto Parish school board Dist. 5

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A school board seat and two millage renewals were on the ballot for voters throughout De Soto Parish. De Soto Parish School Board District 5 incumbent Alice Hamilton Thomas faced challenger James Veuleman in a run-off but ultimately was re-elected. Voters also approved...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Webster Parish elects 2 new Councilmen and a new Mayor

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish cities of Minden and Springhill had to decide on candidates for city leadership positions. Voters throughout the parish were also asked to consider three statewide constitutional amendments. Minden City Council Districts A and C were on the ballot, with an incumbent...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport

I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Businessman gives scooters to families

(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash

WEBSTER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport homes dressed in their Christmas best

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!. This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you...
SHREVEPORT, LA

