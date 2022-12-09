Read full article on original website
KTBS
David Raines Community Health Centers opens Fair Park Middle School location
SHREVEPORT, La. - David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) hosted the grand opening for its newest school-based center on Monday at Fair Park Middle School in Shreveport. Superintendent of Caddo Schools, Dr. T. Lamar Goree, was on hand to speak to the importance of the opening. "One thing — as...
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
KTBS
Brooks, Jackson, Bowman elected to Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. – Three seats on the Shreveport City Council were filled in Saturday's runoff election. Democrat Gary Brooks received 57% of the vote to Mavice Hughes Thigpen's, a Democrat, 43% in the District B race. As a local entrepreneur that has been in Shreveport for more than 50...
bossierpress.com
Arceneaux wins race for Shreveport mayor
The highly contested race to determine who will be the next mayor of Shreveport has come to an end. After the election results were tallied from the Saturday December 10, 2022 runoff election, Republican Tom Aeceneaux came out on top. In the runoff election, Arceneaux received 56% of the vote compared to Democratic opponent Gregory Tarver’s 44% of the vote. Unofficial voter turnout for the race was 30.2%. Arcenaux will take the reins as Shreveport mayor later on this month taking over from Shreveport’s current mayor, Adrian Perkins.
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
KTBS
Caddo deputies investigate fatal accident; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal accident Monday morning near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 169 and Buncombe Road in southwest Caddo Parish. The Caddo Coroner's Office said Jacqueline Sabbath, 52, of the 10100 block of Pine Orchard Road, died at the scene. Deputies said Sabbath was...
KSLA
Runoff decides Shreveport City Council seats for Districts B, E & G
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A runoff election was held across Louisiana on Saturday, Dec 10. Part of the ballot was dedicated to Shreveport City Council seats for districts B, E, and G. Candidates for District B:. WINNER: Gary Brooks (D) Mavice Thigpen (D) Candidates for District E:. WINNER: Alan Jackson...
NOLA.com
Tom Arceneaux wins, is Shreveport's first Republican mayor in more than 20 years
A hotly contest mayoral election in Shreveport ended Saturday when Tom Arceneaux was elected to lead the state’s third largest city for the next four years. Arceneaux’s victory would have been considered a surprise weeks ago because Shreveport had gotten in the habit since 2006 of electing Black Democrats as mayor. Arceneaux is a White Republican lawyer, while his opponent was Greg Tarver, a veteran state senator who is a Black Democrat.
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
spectrumnews1.com
Shreveport elects its first Republican mayor in 28 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Voters in Louisiana's third-largest city have elected a Republican mayor for the first time in 28 years. Tom Arceneaux, 71, won a runoff election Saturday to become the next mayor of Shreveport. He defeated Louisiana state Sen. Greg Tarver, a Black Democrat, in a city where roughly 55% of registered voters are African American.
KSLA
Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
ktalnews.com
Alice Thomas re-elected to De Soto Parish school board Dist. 5
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A school board seat and two millage renewals were on the ballot for voters throughout De Soto Parish. De Soto Parish School Board District 5 incumbent Alice Hamilton Thomas faced challenger James Veuleman in a run-off but ultimately was re-elected. Voters also approved...
KSLA
Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police...
ktalnews.com
Webster Parish elects 2 new Councilmen and a new Mayor
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish cities of Minden and Springhill had to decide on candidates for city leadership positions. Voters throughout the parish were also asked to consider three statewide constitutional amendments. Minden City Council Districts A and C were on the ballot, with an incumbent...
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport's main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
NOLA.com
A 'wild' Shreveport election ends Saturday when Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux will be mayor
SHREVEPORT — Based on recent history, Greg Tarver should be coasting to victory Saturday to be the next mayor of Shreveport, the state’s third largest city. Like Tarver, the current mayor and his two predecessors have all been Black Democrats, and Black people constitute a slender majority of Shreveport’s registered voters.
Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport
I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
KSLA
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
KSLA
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
ktalnews.com
Shreveport homes dressed in their Christmas best
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!. This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you...
