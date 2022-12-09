Pittsfield Boys & Girls Club opens skating rink
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Public ice skating is returning to the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires on Saturday, December 17. In a public statement, the club said its skating rink will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise advertised.Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!
Admission tickets are sold at the door. They cost $5 for children and $7 for adults. All club members pay $5.
Ice skate rentals are also available while supplies last. Skates cost $5 per session.Empire “Skate” Plaza Ice Rink opens December 2!
The Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires is located at 16 Melville Street, in Pittsfield. For a list of upcoming activities, visit their website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0