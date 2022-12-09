ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Boys & Girls Club opens skating rink

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Public ice skating is returning to the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires on Saturday, December 17. In a public statement, the club said its skating rink will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise advertised.

Admission tickets are sold at the door. They cost $5 for children and $7 for adults. All club members pay $5.

Ice skate rentals are also available while supplies last. Skates cost $5 per session.

Empire “Skate” Plaza Ice Rink opens December 2!

The Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires is located at 16 Melville Street, in Pittsfield. For a list of upcoming activities, visit their website .

