Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh guard Dior Johnson pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges, sentenced to probation

By Andrew Graham
 5 days ago
Pitt freshman point guard Dior Johnson pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges and has been given a year of probation as his sentence, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Johnson was arrested in September on a number of charges including aggravated assault.

Johnson has also been suspended from the Pitt basketball team, per Goodman. Further details about his status with the team going forward, or his possibilities for reinstatement, aren’t yet clear.

Johnson was originally arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, for allegedly assaulting a woman. He was charged with a number of crimes along with the aforementioned aggravated assault charge. Now, though, he has apparently plead down the charges and is avoiding being incarcerated.

More details on the arrest, charges for Johnson

Johnson was charged with aggravated and simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and strangulation, WTAE reported in September. Johnson allegedly slapped a woman across the face with “full force” in the late hours of Sept. 5 and early morning of Sept. 6 after he became angry she got him and his phone wet. He then took the woman’s phone before returning around 4 a.m. to return it, according to a complaint WTAE obtained.

Then, a verbal argument began at 8:30 a.m. before Johnson allegedly “got violent and repeatedly punched (the woman) in her arms, stomach, and head multiple times,” according to the complaint.

Shortly after the news broke, Pitt Athletics released a statement announcing Johnson has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the situation.

“University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball student-athlete Dior Johnson has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities pending the resolution of legal charges filed against him,” the statement read. “The Pitt Athletic Department, which became aware of the charges Friday afternoon, will decline further comment until the legal process has reached a resolution.”

