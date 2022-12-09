NC State Newsstand: Cory Durden officially declares for draft

NC State football defensive tackle Cory Durden (Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NC State graduate student Cory Durden is officially headed to the NFL. After spending his sixth and final year of eligibility at NC State, the All-ACC defensive tackle declared for the draft Thursday night.

He announced the decision in an Instagram Post.

“First and most importantly I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for blessing me to get here today,” Durden wrote. “I want to thank my mom for pouring so much into me all these years, and never giving up. I know we’ve had our ups and downs but you stayed by my side no matter what. I love you so much.

“Next I want to thank my family for just being that support system for me and keeping me going when times got rough. You guys have always trusted my decisions and respected them when it came to ball and that means a lot.

“To Briana I love you and I am thankful for you believing in the process. I know it hasn’t been easy, from every tough loss to every big win you were there. Always a shoulder to lean on. To the guys, I love y’all boys dog. I came back to NC State another year solely based on the reason that I wasn’t ready for my time to be up with you guys. We built something special everyday piece by piece. We bled the same blood and sweated the same sweat. That’s a bond you can’t fake. It’s always dumb love forever.

“To my coaches I’m grateful for you guys beyond belief, especially coach Wiles. Coach Doeren you took a chance on me and turned me into an All-American. And for that I’m grateful. Coach Odell it’s all love man you helped turn me to a man. Special shout-out to Joe Sorce. I love you man and I’m thankful for you. You’ve helped me keep myself healthy, and build more confidence in my body. No matter how many times I was grumpy for 6 a.m. treatment.

“Last but not least I wanna thank my two beautiful babies. For motivating daddy everyday. I wanna be the best version of myself for you guys. With that said I am entering the 2023 NFL Draft. I’m battle tested and I’m ready. Wolfpack nation, love.”

During his time in Raleigh, Durden made the All-ACC first and third teams, racking up 54 total tackles.

NC State Kicker Christopher Dunn won the Lou Groza Award, recognizing him as the best kicker in college football.

The Wolfpack is reportedly set to hire Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae to the same position.

Georgia Tech transfer wide receiver Ryan King will visit NC State next week.

Quote of the day

This quote is from Kent State transfer offensive tackle Savion Washington discussing Wolfpack offensive line coach John Garrison.

“I like everything he had to say,” Washington said. “How he goes about the game, it just really works for me, I think.”

