Texas sees 2023 commit Will Randle for in-home visit

One of the longest-tenured commitments to the 2023 Texas football recruiting class, four-star Houston C.E. King defensive lineman Dylan Spencer, seems to be exploring all the options available to him ahead of the Early Signing Period in a couple of weeks. Spencer is taking a couple of visits to competing schools with Texas on the recruiting trail in the last few weeks which led to some questions being asked regarding the status of his commitment to this 2023 class.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO