ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas sees 2023 commit Will Randle for in-home visit

By Justin Wells
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZGgV_0jdCmuAB00
Texas coaches in-home with UT commit Will Randle. (courtesy of Randle)

Texas coaches AJ Milwee and terry Joseph stopped by to see UT commit Will Randle for an in-home visit in New Orleans this evening.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas football visiting 5-Star Anthony Hill in-home before decision date

Big news arrived on the trail for the most important remaining target for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21. The elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies commit Anthony Hill Jr. looks to now have a decision date in mind and a loose idea of how the visit schedule will play out before he announces.
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

Texas coach arrested on shocking charge

Law enforcement in Austin, Texas arrested Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard overnight. The Texas head coach faces a charge of assault on a family member after the incident. Austin police confirmed Beard’s arrest early Monday morning. Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter in Austin, tweeted the news of Beard’s arrest. Plohetski said, “University of Texas Read more... The post Texas coach arrested on shocking charge appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: Texas Head Coach Chris Beard Arrested

According to Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman, University of Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning. In a separate report by FOX Sports, officials from the Travis County Sheriff's Office stated that Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

2 rival programs trying to flip Texas football DL commit Dylan Spencer

One of the longest-tenured commitments to the 2023 Texas football recruiting class, four-star Houston C.E. King defensive lineman Dylan Spencer, seems to be exploring all the options available to him ahead of the Early Signing Period in a couple of weeks. Spencer is taking a couple of visits to competing schools with Texas on the recruiting trail in the last few weeks which led to some questions being asked regarding the status of his commitment to this 2023 class.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Morocco World Cup soccer goalie sends message to Austin students

AUSTIN, Texas - Morocco World Cup Soccer goalie Yassine "Bono" Bounou took time out to send the students at Harmony School of Excellence a video message of encouragement and a virtual hug. The school says the soccer star has two cousins who graduated from HSE, so he wanted to send...
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Dot-com takes closer look inside Burnet County's 'castle'

‘The stunning building in Burnet, Texas that looks just like Hogwarts’. Did you know you could visit the wizarding world right here in the Lone Star State?. One of the most impressive castles in Texas, Falkenstein Castle, looks. exactly like Hogwarts. It's available on Airbnb, so you and up to...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy