RPM: Georgia trending for 5-star pass rusher Damon Wilson

Damon Wilson (Chad Simmons/On3)

Georgia came into the 2023 cycle needing a couple of big-time prospects at the outside linebacker position. With the Early Signing Period less than two weeks away, how does a haul that includes a pair of 5-stars at that position sound? It looks like that might be the case as Venice (Venice, Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson is trending the Bulldogs way according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

Ohio State had the lead as late as last weekend but Georgia is now the favorite with 70.4 percent of the RPM. The Buckeyes are hanging in there with 22.9 percent and the other programs picking up crumbs don’t really matter in this particular recruitment. This one is UGA vs. OSU, just like the College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl later this month.

At just under 6-foot-4 and 235-pounds, Wilson is the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect and No. 2 EDGE per the On3 Consensus, which takes into account ratings from three other outlets. He’s the No. 4 player in Florida.

But when you look at the On3 stand-alone rankings, Wilson is the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect. Those rankings see him as the No. 2 EDGE and the No. 2 player in the Sunshine State.

“Disruptive pass rusher with one of the best first steps in the 2023 cycle. Bursts off the snap and is often in the backfield before opposing offensive linemen are out of their stance. Owns a solid build, checking in at nearly 6-foot-4, 230 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length for the position. Tests as a good athlete in the combine setting but plays quicker than his times indicate. Shows the ability to bend and dip around the edge, in addition to the outstanding first step. Plays for a top high school program in Florida. Turned in strong production with 15 sacks as a junior. Has added strength and checks in as one of the strongest EDGE defenders in the class in terms of weight room numbers. Highly technical and polished with his hands. Has few holes in his game and looks like one of the highest floor defenders in the cycle to go with substantial upside.” — On3 Scouting

Georgia is expected to do an in-home visit with Wilson soon. A decision could come in the next few days. The Bulldogs landed another five-star EDGE on Sunday when IMG Academy’s Samuel M’Pemba chose UGA over the likes of Tennessee and others. He’s the No. 4-ranked EDGE prospect in the 2023 class and ranks No. 29 overall according to the On3 Consensus.

This 2023 UGA class currently ranks No. 2 nationally behind Alabama. The Bulldogs are a little over half a point behind the Crimson Tide for the top spot with 23 commitments.