ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

RPM: Georgia trending for 5-star pass rusher Damon Wilson

By Jake Rowe
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNRlO_0jdCmrW000
Damon Wilson (Chad Simmons/On3)

Georgia came into the 2023 cycle needing a couple of big-time prospects at the outside linebacker position. With the Early Signing Period less than two weeks away, how does a haul that includes a pair of 5-stars at that position sound? It looks like that might be the case as Venice (Venice, Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson is trending the Bulldogs way according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

Ohio State had the lead as late as last weekend but Georgia is now the favorite with 70.4 percent of the RPM. The Buckeyes are hanging in there with 22.9 percent and the other programs picking up crumbs don’t really matter in this particular recruitment. This one is UGA vs. OSU, just like the College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl later this month.

At just under 6-foot-4 and 235-pounds, Wilson is the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect and No. 2 EDGE per the On3 Consensus, which takes into account ratings from three other outlets. He’s the No. 4 player in Florida.

But when you look at the On3 stand-alone rankings, Wilson is the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect. Those rankings see him as the No. 2 EDGE and the No. 2 player in the Sunshine State.

“Disruptive pass rusher with one of the best first steps in the 2023 cycle. Bursts off the snap and is often in the backfield before opposing offensive linemen are out of their stance. Owns a solid build, checking in at nearly 6-foot-4, 230 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length for the position. Tests as a good athlete in the combine setting but plays quicker than his times indicate. Shows the ability to bend and dip around the edge, in addition to the outstanding first step. Plays for a top high school program in Florida. Turned in strong production with 15 sacks as a junior. Has added strength and checks in as one of the strongest EDGE defenders in the class in terms of weight room numbers. Highly technical and polished with his hands. Has few holes in his game and looks like one of the highest floor defenders in the cycle to go with substantial upside.” — On3 Scouting

Georgia is expected to do an in-home visit with Wilson soon. A decision could come in the next few days. The Bulldogs landed another five-star EDGE on Sunday when IMG Academy’s Samuel M’Pemba chose UGA over the likes of Tennessee and others. He’s the No. 4-ranked EDGE prospect in the 2023 class and ranks No. 29 overall according to the On3 Consensus.

This 2023 UGA class currently ranks No. 2 nationally behind Alabama. The Bulldogs are a little over half a point behind the Crimson Tide for the top spot with 23 commitments.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

What We Will Learn About Georgia in the Playoff this Year

In just a few short weeks, Georgia will make its third college football playoff appearance under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs hold a 3-1 record in the playoff under Smart with their lone loss coming in the national championship back in 2017. Smart has proven he can win on the sport's biggest stage and ...
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Blown call in Cedar Grove loss highlights bigger problems in sports

Officiating sports must be a difficult job, but poor officiating across all levels of sports can lower the quality of what is supposed to be entertaining. Cedar Grove High School’s state championship loss on Dec. 10 is still on my mind. The Cedar Grove Saints’ defense turned the opposing offense over on downs twice in the red zone and forced several other turnovers throughout the game. The Saints’ defense is loaded with college talent, including athletes who have committed to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Connecticut, and other top-tier college programs.
ELLENWOOD, GA
dawgpost.com

Are The Georgia Bulldogs Trending For A 5-star Target?

ATHENS - The Early Singing Day period starts in just nine days, and the Georgia Bulldogs are trying to secure the No. 1 class in the country for the 2023 cycle. After speaking with sources over the weekend, don’t be surprised if Kirby Smart and his staff close strong once again and push for the top spot.
ATHENS, GA
iheart.com

Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them

So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
ELLENWOOD, GA
WRDW-TV

Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another motivation for winning football championships is getting the attention of college recruiters. More recruiters allow more options on the table to receive scholarships. We talked with local coaches about the challenges players are facing when it comes to taking their talents to the next level.
THOMSON, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy