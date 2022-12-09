Read full article on original website
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
Washington police investigating Monday shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating a shooting that happened Monday outside of a Dollar General on Fifth Street. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at 1802 W. Fifth St. following an alarm activation, according to a press release. Other officers were already in the […]
One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
Stuff a Patrol Car event gets underway in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Kinston Police Department is hosting its annual holiday toy drive this week and Monday was the first day. Every day this week, the department will be at the Walmart Supercenter to collect toys and the goal is to receive enough donations to pack the patrol car.
Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
NC business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty […]
Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man will serve at least five years in state prison for killing his girlfriend last year. Joshua Kreger was sentenced this morning in Pitt County Superior Court after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Ariana Hagen was found dead in the...
Law enforcement looking for runaway teenager
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a runaway teenager. They said 14-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen around 2:40 p.m. on Carolina Ave. in Washington on Dec. 10, 2022. Tuten left wearing a black hoodie with red words on the front,...
Weekend deadly fire appears accidental, victim identified
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators say a weekend fire that killed a Lenoir County woman appears to have been an accident. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Faith LaFlamme. The fire on Brakefield Drive outside of La Grange was discovered around 6:00 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters say they saw...
Greene County Landfill and Trash Convenience Sites Holiday Schedule
Greene County Landfill and Trash Convenience Sites Holiday Schedule

The Landfill will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 2022, and January 1 and 2, 2023. Trash Convenience Sites will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, 2022, and January 1, 2023.
Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire took place around 6 pm Monday night in Farmville. The Farmville Fire Department received a call about a home garage being on fire at 6 pm. The department responded immediately. The Bell Arthur Fire Department Captain, Virgin O’Neal, made a statement saying that no one was injured and the […]
POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
NC 16-year-old steals gun off man inside Bojangles, police say
Officials said the man, who was not identified, was in the restaurant when the teen took his gun off his hip and ran out of the business.
Highway Patrol: West Craven High School student killed in bicycle crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A West Craven High School student was killed late Sunday night when he was hit riding a bicycle in Craven County. Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. The Highway Patrol said the...
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Six people were injured in a chain reaction crash that shut down an Eastern Carolina highway this morning. The Highway Patrol says it happened on the U.S. 17 bypass bridge between Washington and Chocowinity around 8:00 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle broke down on the...
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
