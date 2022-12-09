ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Washington police investigating Monday shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating a shooting that happened Monday outside of a Dollar General on Fifth Street. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at 1802 W. Fifth St. following an alarm activation, according to a press release. Other officers were already in the […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Stuff a Patrol Car event gets underway in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Kinston Police Department is hosting its annual holiday toy drive this week and Monday was the first day. Every day this week, the department will be at the Walmart Supercenter to collect toys and the goal is to receive enough donations to pack the patrol car.
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Law enforcement looking for runaway teenager

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a runaway teenager. They said 14-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen around 2:40 p.m. on Carolina Ave. in Washington on Dec. 10, 2022. Tuten left wearing a black hoodie with red words on the front,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Weekend deadly fire appears accidental, victim identified

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators say a weekend fire that killed a Lenoir County woman appears to have been an accident. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Faith LaFlamme. The fire on Brakefield Drive outside of La Grange was discovered around 6:00 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters say they saw...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire took place around 6 pm Monday night in Farmville. The Farmville Fire Department received a call about a home garage being on fire at 6 pm. The department responded immediately. The Bell Arthur Fire Department Captain, Virgin O’Neal, made a statement saying that no one was injured and the […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun

Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC

