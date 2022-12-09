ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has called on the Georgia General Assembly to eliminate General Election Runoffs in the state. “Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a general election runoff,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”

