Warren, OH

Albany Herald

Secretary of state calls for end of Georgia election runoffs

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has called on the Georgia General Assembly to eliminate General Election Runoffs in the state. “Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a general election runoff,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Fierce snow and dangerous travel conditions will impact millions as a massive, deadly storm that spawned tornadoes plows east

The deadly storm system that destroyed homes in the South was producing more tornadoes, freezing rain, treacherous travel and power outages Wednesday. At least two people were killed Tuesday in Louisiana as the system's vicious winds tore through communities from Oklahoma to Texas to Mississippi. Another woman was killed by a tornado Wednesday in Killona, St. Charles Parish officials said, adding eight others were injured. A tornado also hit New Orleans Wednesday afternoon and caused damage, though the extent wasn't immediately clear.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Albany Herald

At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Texas as storms roll through southwestern US and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains

At least five tornadoes were confirmed in Texas during a storm outbreak Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Three of the tornadoes were in Tarrant County, with the strongest having an EF-1 rating. One damage track was seen in the city of Grapevine, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

