Secretary of state calls for end of Georgia election runoffs
ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has called on the Georgia General Assembly to eliminate General Election Runoffs in the state. “Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a general election runoff,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”
Fierce snow and dangerous travel conditions will impact millions as a massive, deadly storm that spawned tornadoes plows east
The deadly storm system that destroyed homes in the South was producing more tornadoes, freezing rain, treacherous travel and power outages Wednesday. At least two people were killed Tuesday in Louisiana as the system's vicious winds tore through communities from Oklahoma to Texas to Mississippi. Another woman was killed by a tornado Wednesday in Killona, St. Charles Parish officials said, adding eight others were injured. A tornado also hit New Orleans Wednesday afternoon and caused damage, though the extent wasn't immediately clear.
Georgia Department of Education identifies 175 low-performing schools for additional support
ATLANTA — The state Department of Education (DOE) has identified 175 low-performing schools that need additional support to improve student performance for the 2022-2023 school year. In good news, 57 schools exited the list for the year. This is the first year the state has updated the list of...
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Texas as storms roll through southwestern US and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains
At least five tornadoes were confirmed in Texas during a storm outbreak Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Three of the tornadoes were in Tarrant County, with the strongest having an EF-1 rating. One damage track was seen in the city of Grapevine, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
