bethesdamagazine.com
New council president says affordable housing, pedestrian safety, transportation among top priorities
County Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) said some of his top legislative priorities for the upcoming year include more funding to address homelessness and affordable housing, increasing public transportation, addressing climate change, and creating more mental health support to help residents countywide. In a news briefing with reporters on Monday,...
bethesdamagazine.com
New student fellows announced by Montgomery County STEM-focused foundation
On Sunday, the Sandra Lee Heyman Foundation welcomed 34 new students from seven Montgomery County high schools into its STEM career exploration fellowship — the largest class to date. Program graduate Kyle Dalrymple from Richard Montgomery High School credits the fellowship with helping to shape his career path in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Fix our dilapidated roads
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the newly elected County Council should focus on the disgraceful condition of our roads in Montgomery County. Throughout the county, roads are often so bumpy as well as ugly that driving over them is like driving on a rutted, unpaved road. The reason is...
bethesdamagazine.com
Norfolk Avenue streetery here to stay as officials reconsider shared-street project
A proposed shared-street amenity in Bethesda is being reconsidered in the wake of the pandemic, according to the Montgomery Planning Department. According to the Bethesda Downtown masterplan, adopted in May 2017, a portion of Norfolk Avenue was to be designated as a shared street for pedestrians, bicyclists, and automobiles traveling at low speeds.
WJLA
Bowser encourages families to sign up for youth programs at District's Achievement Centers
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday highlighted career development and after-school programming at the District's Achievement Centers. Bowser was joined by Hilary Cairns, Director of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS), and Delano Hunter, Interim Director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE).
multihousingnews.com
DCHFA Funds $105M DC Affordable Project
The redevelopment will feature a rooftop solar system and is expected to be Enterprise Green Communities certified. The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has issued funding for a $105.3 million development in Washington, D.C. The agency provided $51.2 million in tax exempt bonds as well as underwrote $31.5 million in federal low income housing tax credits for the community.
Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections
Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
Group asks neighbors if they want to leave or change after violent 24 hours
The uptick in violence has many people concerned, which is why a community organization, called the Tendea family, held a critical conversation to find solutions to end the violence.
PLANetizen
Baltimore’s Red Line Rail Project Back on the Table Thanks to New Governor
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore (D) recently promised to build the Red Line rail line planned for a 14-mile stretch in Baltimore. Moore’s predecessor, current Governor Larry Hogan (R), canceled the project in 2015. Kriston Capps has the scoop on one of the most potentially momentous outcomes for transit to...
School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say
Reagan Reese on December 9, 2022 Several parents are arguing that a Virginia school’s student ambassador program created to fight systemic racism is discriminating against students on the basis of race, according to Court House News. While white students make up nearly 45% of the school, just 17% of the student ambassador program is comprised of white students, CourtHouse News reported. Loudoun County school board’s attorney Andrew Selman argued that the parents’ students did not show interest in the club and were therefore not discriminated against, CourtHouse News reported. The student ambassador program also has an anonymous bias reporting application The post School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
MPD, community groups aim to keep youth crime down during DCPS winter break
WASHINGTON (7News) — With the 50,204 students enrolled in D.C. Public Schools counting down the days until they are off 11 days for the holidays, MPD and community organizations are preparing to make sure every kid stays out of trouble and makes it back when classes pick back up.
bethesdamagazine.com
Two teenagers hurt as car crashes into utility pole, officials say
Two teenagers were injured when their vehicle crashed head-first into a Sandy Spring utility pole shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. The agency said both people in the car were likely not wearing seatbelts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries; they were transported to a hospital.
bethesdamagazine.com
Authentic Mexican cuisine to replace K-Town Bistro in Kensington
In efforts to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to Montgomery County, a Silver Spring based food truck will open a brick-and-mortar in Kensington. The Tacos Don Perez food truck opened in February 2021 as a family-owned and operated business. The business will open next Spring at the former site of K-Town Bistro in Kensington, said co-owner Brenda Perez-Arora. She runs the food truck with her parents, brother, husband and her two younger siblings help out with some tasks on the weekends, she said.
Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news
Other county executives had parties this week, but none was as packed or as fancy as Alsobrooks' black-tie affair. The post Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mymcmedia.org
Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred
Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
Road closures, parking restrictions begin for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you live or work near Mt. Vernon Square in D.C., you’ll want to leave extra time to get where you’re going this week. President Biden is hosting dozens of African leaders at the Washington Convention Center. The bulk of the road closures around the convention center will start Monday […]
New Carrollton police chief temporarily banned from city facilities after accusations
In Prince George's County, the city of New Carrollton's Police Chief was temporarily banned from the police department and municipal center after an employee filed a peace order against the chief.
Bay Journal
Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline
Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
DCPS students to be excluded from school without vaccines
WASHINGTON — If DC Public Schools students do not submit proof of vaccines by Friday, they will not be allowed to go to school. A spokesperson for DCPS said this requirement is specifically for 6th through 12th graders. The district has been extending the deadline for vaccines since the...
WTOP
3 complaints target 35 books in Frederick County school libraries
A push to remove as many as 35 books from public school libraries in Frederick, Maryland, has prompted the creation of a committee to examine the issue — and nearly 1,000 people have signed up to take on the task. The list of challenged books is posted online. The...
