bethesdamagazine.com

New council president says affordable housing, pedestrian safety, transportation among top priorities

County Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) said some of his top legislative priorities for the upcoming year include more funding to address homelessness and affordable housing, increasing public transportation, addressing climate change, and creating more mental health support to help residents countywide. In a news briefing with reporters on Monday,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: Fix our dilapidated roads

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the newly elected County Council should focus on the disgraceful condition of our roads in Montgomery County. Throughout the county, roads are often so bumpy as well as ugly that driving over them is like driving on a rutted, unpaved road. The reason is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Norfolk Avenue streetery here to stay as officials reconsider shared-street project

A proposed shared-street amenity in Bethesda is being reconsidered in the wake of the pandemic, according to the Montgomery Planning Department. According to the Bethesda Downtown masterplan, adopted in May 2017, a portion of Norfolk Avenue was to be designated as a shared street for pedestrians, bicyclists, and automobiles traveling at low speeds.
BETHESDA, MD
multihousingnews.com

DCHFA Funds $105M DC Affordable Project

The redevelopment will feature a rooftop solar system and is expected to be Enterprise Green Communities certified. The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has issued funding for a $105.3 million development in Washington, D.C. The agency provided $51.2 million in tax exempt bonds as well as underwrote $31.5 million in federal low income housing tax credits for the community.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections

Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say

Reagan Reese on December 9, 2022 Several parents are arguing that a Virginia school’s student ambassador program created to fight systemic racism is discriminating against students on the basis of race, according to Court House News. While white students make up nearly 45% of the school, just 17% of the student ambassador program is comprised of white students, CourtHouse News reported. Loudoun County school board’s attorney Andrew Selman argued that the parents’ students did not show interest in the club and were therefore not discriminated against, CourtHouse News reported. The student ambassador program also has an anonymous bias reporting application The post School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Two teenagers hurt as car crashes into utility pole, officials say

Two teenagers were injured when their vehicle crashed head-first into a Sandy Spring utility pole shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. The agency said both people in the car were likely not wearing seatbelts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries; they were transported to a hospital.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Authentic Mexican cuisine to replace K-Town Bistro in Kensington

In efforts to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to Montgomery County, a Silver Spring based food truck will open a brick-and-mortar in Kensington. The Tacos Don Perez food truck opened in February 2021 as a family-owned and operated business. The business will open next Spring at the former site of K-Town Bistro in Kensington, said co-owner Brenda Perez-Arora. She runs the food truck with her parents, brother, husband and her two younger siblings help out with some tasks on the weekends, she said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred

Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline

Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

DCPS students to be excluded from school without vaccines

WASHINGTON — If DC Public Schools students do not submit proof of vaccines by Friday, they will not be allowed to go to school. A spokesperson for DCPS said this requirement is specifically for 6th through 12th graders. The district has been extending the deadline for vaccines since the...
WASHINGTON, DC

