Day Three: Purdue's search for football coach

College basketball rankings: Why Purdue is No. 1, ahead of UConn
Report: Purdue Co-DC/DL Coach Mark Hagen to Follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville
Alongside Ron English, Hagen helped to elevate the Boilermakers' defense upon his arrival in 2021.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
Is Purdue basketball on the verge of being named No. 1 again?
Dare it to be said for Purdue basketball fans, but the men’s basketball team is on the verge of being named No. 1 once again. The Boilermakers (10-0) were unranked when the season began, but have climbed to No. 4 in last Monday’s poll. Since then, No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas both lost, perhaps setting No. 3 Virginia up for the top slot. However, in last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, Virginia (8-0) had three first-place votes, while Purdue had eight.
stadiumjourney.com
Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs
Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
Fox 59
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
Deamonta Mcintyre was preliminarily charged with murder, while Kee Meh is facing a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
WANE-TV
2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
WLFI.com
Purdue Airport renovation hopes to attract large companies
The proposed Purdue Airport renovation is predicted to be a large economic driver in Tippecanoe County and beyond. Purdue Airport renovation hopes to attract large companies. The proposed Purdue Airport renovation is predicted to be a large economic driver in Tippecanoe County and beyond.
WNDU
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017, want their planned defense kept secret from everyone including the prosecutor in the case. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the special...
ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Woman fined, barred from state employment
The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
readthereporter.com
A little bit of Christmas in Carmel, Osmond style
Marie Osmond performed Saturday night for a packed Palladium in Carmel. It was the only Indiana stop on her Symphonic Christmas tour. A few hours before the show, she and her nephew, David Osmond, spent time talking with a small group of fans during the soundcheck session. That session included the Osmond version of “Happy Birthday,” sung to Carmel City Councilman Jeff Worrell. The Reporter is still debating posting that video clip, for the sake of both Worrell and the Osmonds.
Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
abc57.com
Cass County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying possible porch pirates
CASS COUNTY -- With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, the Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to watch out for porch pirates. Officials are also looking for the person in the attached photo - who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera - in regard to several missing packages from the Mason Township area.
