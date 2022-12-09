Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
uwdawgpound.com
Wednesday Dots: Santa Dawgs
“Insolence? We are pirates. We don’t even know what that means.” —Hondo Ohnaka, The Clone Wars. Remembering the Pirate of the Palouse. Coach DeBoer with a tribute to Coach Leach. There are a lot of other tributes and mentions of Coach Leach and his contributions to football (at many levels) and coaching.
uwdawgpound.com
QB Kienholz Decommits from Washington
Washington (like all but a handful of programs in the country) have been unable to go head-to-head with Ohio State in recruiting over the last several years. The Buckeyes came into Western Washington and plucked out elite recruits Emeka Egbuka and J.T. Tuimoloau. Now it appears they have dealt another major blow to the Huskies with the announcement that former UW QB commit Lincoln Kienholz has decommitted from Washington. 7 minutes later he tweeted out his commitment to Ohio State. Numerous crystal balls from all of 247’s recruiting experts had Kienholz flipping to the Buckeyes beginning last night.
uwdawgpound.com
2nd Half Surge Keys 74-68 Win Over Cal Poly
Relying on an offensive surge in the 2nd half isn't a sustainable strategy. And yet Washington keeps doing it as they overcame an 11-point halftime deficit with 50 2nd half points to defeat Cal Poly by a score of 74-68. Keion Brooks Jr. had 30 points including 23 in the 2nd half to move Washington to 8-3 (1-1) on the season.
uwdawgpound.com
Transfer Portal Tracker 12.13.22 Update
If you missed the first edition of the transfer portal tracker you can find it right here. It has an explanation of the rating system used so I’m not going to repeat it here. No time. A score of approximately 60.0 is generally the lower limit for a transfer who you should expect to come in and be a starter/heavy depth player.
uwdawgpound.com
Monday Dots: Another Tul in the Tulbox
The best news of the weekend came on Saturday, when DL stalwart Tuli Letuligasenoa announced that he would return to lead the UW defense for another year. Christian Caple has a breakdown of Letuligasneoa’s decision and the impact on the team. The clearest opportunity for the Dawgs to improve next year is to take a step forward defensively, and a healthy, productive season from the team’s best iDL would be a great foundation.
uwdawgpound.com
#Woof: Washington Adds JUCO CB
Washington kicked off the last week before the early signing period by continuing to add to their 2023 class with a commitment from JUCO cornerback Thaddeus Dixon. Dixon took an official visit to Washington this past weekend and apparently liked what he saw enough to commit shortly after. He is currently unrated on 247 Sports and has flown under the radar. On his high school profile he was listed at 5’11.5 and 187 pounds while Long Beach City College has him at 6’2 and 205 pounds on his roster. Those can always have a little exaggeration but it’s not unreasonable to think he has grown since getting to LBCC.
uwdawgpound.com
Volleyball Coach Cook Leaves for Minnesota
Washington head volleyball coach Keegan Cook announced this morning that he is stepping down effective immediately and taking the same position at the University of Minnesota. Cook won 4 Pac-12 titles in his 8 years as the head coach of the UW volleyball program including a trip to the Final Four in 2020. However, this season was marred by injuries despite a veteran roster and Washington failed to make it to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in 2 decades.
