Washington kicked off the last week before the early signing period by continuing to add to their 2023 class with a commitment from JUCO cornerback Thaddeus Dixon. Dixon took an official visit to Washington this past weekend and apparently liked what he saw enough to commit shortly after. He is currently unrated on 247 Sports and has flown under the radar. On his high school profile he was listed at 5’11.5 and 187 pounds while Long Beach City College has him at 6’2 and 205 pounds on his roster. Those can always have a little exaggeration but it’s not unreasonable to think he has grown since getting to LBCC.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO