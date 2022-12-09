Read full article on original website
pct.edu
‘Fully engaged’ employees complete Innovative Leadership Academy
Twenty-one Penn College employees received Blue Belts in Innovation Engineering, an industry-recognized certification from the Innovation Engineering Institute, during a Dec. 14 ceremony. The 21 employees were part of a group of 29 who were accepted to complete a 15-week Innovation Leadership Academy that began Aug. 22. Chip D. Baumgardner,...
pct.edu
Penn College Fall Commencement set for Dec. 17 at CAC
Nearly 300 students have petitioned to graduate following the Fall 2022 semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology. The college will hold a commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Community Arts Center. The student speaker for the ceremony will be Maci Nicole Ilgen, of Spring Mills, who...
pct.edu
Penn College students lead in manufacturing scholarships
Pennsylvania College of Technology students received more than a third of all scholarships from a foundation devoted to skilled manufacturing careers. Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs – the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International – awarded the $1,500-$2,500 scholarships to full-time undergraduate students enrolled in a certificate or degree program leading to a manufacturing career.
pct.edu
Berks CTC team earns diesel title at Penn College competition
Twenty-six participants from 14 career and technical education centers took part in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s second annual diesel competition at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center, which offered an impressive exhibition of student know-how and an impactful celebration of what it portends for the industry’s sustenance. Aside from...
pct.edu
‘Happy Holidays!’ from Bald Eagle Battalion
Bald Eagle Battalion, whose representatives recently donned Santa hats and gathered near three lighted trees outside Pennsylvania College of Technology’s ROTC House, sends holiday greetings to members of the campus community and their families. “Army ROTC has given me numerous opportunities in life, such as traveling across the country...
pct.edu
Penn College Police officer’s heroics merit national Silver Star
A Pennsylvania College of Technology police officer, whose vigilant pursuit – even after being repeatedly fired upon – resulted in the quick apprehension of an armed suspect earlier this fall, was presented with a nationally sanctioned award during a surprise campus ceremony on Dec. 13. Lt. David C....
pct.edu
Twinkle, twinkle!
As Penn College winds down for the year – before the crush of last-minute holiday errands (and any wintry weather that may stymie even the most urgent to-do lists) – PCToday provides a moment or two of serenity. No ice-scraping, no gift-wrapping, no crowd-jostling and no sidewalk-shoveling. Just some beautiful images, come day or come night, from one side of campus to the other.
pct.edu
A makerspace makeover
Creating a more welcoming environment through design and boosting awareness of The Dr. Welch Workshop: A Makerspace at Penn College are among the goals of graphic design juniors enrolled in the Fall 2022 Environmental Graphic Design (ART320) course taught by Brian A. Flynn, assistant professor of graphic design. Students were tasked with designing new branding elements for the space and, on Friday, they presented their final designs, including logos, symbols for workstations, maps and brochures.
