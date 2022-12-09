Nature Center Solstice Walk, featuring fun holiday events, is Dec. 16: Press Run

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Related
Christmas Ale guide 2022 in Greater Cleveland, NE Ohio: 70+ breweries are spicing things up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – So many things say “It’s the holidays!” in Northeast Ohio. Not the least of which is the number of seasonal winter ales that are made, poured and enjoyed at our many craft breweries. The ales – Christmas, holiday, winter warmers, whatever you want...
Chagrin Falls is all a-twinkle for the holiday season
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- For the next couple of weeks, Chagrin Falls will put its best “Hallmark movie” foot forward, with numerous holiday activities taking place near the famous falls on Main Street. Providing the season’s decorations for the various celebrations and services in Riverside Park is the...
Parma Heights police celebrate season with annual holiday lights decorating contest
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Out of a late-night discussion four years ago among patrolling officers about which resident homes were decorated the best for Christmas, the Parma Heights Police Department decided to have some fun. The result is the department’s annual holiday lights decorating contest. “Initially, it started when...
Frosting the Snowman ... and other sugar cookie secrets for the holidays
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sugar cookie cutouts are one of my favorite holiday treats. Making them sparks the imagination and engages creativity. They can be as simple or as complicated as I want. When my sons were single digits, the cookies were simple; they were a blank canvas jumbled with colored sugars and sprinkles. As they aged, trees were green and snowmen white. Now that they’re grown, I have the time to learn the best techniques for royal icing. (But do I have the patience?)
Community weighs in on Doan Brook restoration project at Horseshoe Lake
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- More than 100 people came to the Shaker Heights Public Library earlier this month to assist in designing new and reimagined parkland on the expanse of Horseshoe Lake and dam. The hands-on, interactive activity with the pre-design team provided a chance to learn more about the...
Medina Community Recreation Center set to ring in 20th anniversary in January
MEDINA, Ohio -- The new year will ring in the Medina Community Recreation Center’s 20th anniversary, which will be celebrated throughout 2023. Parks and Recreation Director Jansen Wehrley spoke to City Council about the upcoming milestone at this week’s council meeting.
Lighting up the holidays: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A star hovering over a manger. Santa’s Workshop welcoming you to a yard filled with snowmen. Giant skeletons and a dinosaur decked out in Santa hats. These are just a few of the sights found among the contestants in this year’s Bright Light Battle Holiday Light competition.
Strongsville to pay company $161,000 to oversee town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay a Strongsville firm $161,000 to act as owner’s representative for the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative. In that role, RFC Contracting Inc. will help the city plan and schedule construction of the town center redesign, which will cost an estimated $7 million.
Eviction looms, as Grace worries about returning to the homeless shelter: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grace’s mom, Lee, usually can’t wait for her kids to come home from school, but today, she has bad news to break. Her 10-month fight with her landlord culminated with a letter left on her door this morning – a notice of eviction. Month...
Avon pool passes make great holiday gifts: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Looking for the perfect holiday gift this season? Give the gift that keeps on giving by purchasing an Avon Aquatic Facility pool pass for your family or someone special. Passes are now available, as well as renewal opportunities (residents only, this does not apply to income workers or friendship passes).
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
Richmond Heights, Euclid first responders take to the ice with youngsters
EUCLID, Ohio -- Richmond Heights police teamed with Euclid police and firefighters Saturday (Dec. 10) to hold a Skate-with-a-First Responder event at Euclid’s C.E. Orr Arena. Youngsters and their families were invited for a free skate with their safety forces in an event that also included the participation of...
Medina County Historical Society honors volunteers at annual meeting
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Historical Society celebrated its 100th year of preserving the county’s history during its annual meeting at the festively decorated and lighted John Smart House Museum Dec. 7. The parlor was crowded with members and guests as society President Brian Feron recapped the year’s...
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Community West Foundation takes socks seriously
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- The Community West Foundation in Westlake is hosting a “Socks+” donation drive to collect socks and other needed items for unhoused people in the area. “The goal of the drive is to help replenish the supplies at local non-profit partners who are expecting an influx of need during the winter months,” said Community West Foundation President and CEO Marty Uhle.
St. Francis of Assisi students blanket organ donors with love
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- Fourth-grade students at St. Francis of Assisi School took part Wednesday (Dec. 7) in a Lifebanc project in which the students tied together blankets to provide organ donors with comfort while in the hospital. The blankets will be given to organ donors in the hospital, then...
Northeast Ohio author Chelsea Banning describes ‘roller coaster’ week after failed book signing catches attention of famous writers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A week ago, Chelsea Banning, a self-published author from Warren, reached a breaking point. She was excited about promoting her debut historical fantasy novel “Of Crowns and Legends” at an event at Pretty Good Books in Ashtabula. The turnout, however, was disappointing. The next day, she took to Twitter to vent her frustrations.
Medina Shop with a Cop builds police-community bonds
MEDINA, Ohio -- Local law enforcement officers and kids from throughout Medina County helped lift the community’s holiday spirit as they traveled to Walmart with sirens and lights blaring for the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday (Dec. 10). The event is organized by the Fraternal Order of...
Which Greater Cleveland school districts have the slowest internet?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nearly 50 Greater Cleveland school districts have not met the 1 megabit per second per student goal for internet speed in the classroom, according to data from Connect K-12, joining more than half of school districts in the state for failing to meet internet speeds baselines for schools.
A solo traveler offers advice from her time on the road: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - During their time on the road, one trend that Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have noticed is the number of women travelling alone. In this week’s podcast, the Kinbachs talk to Lisa Hall, an park neighbor they recently met who has been living in her RV for the past five years. Lisa shares stories and information she’s learned from her travels which stretch from Montana to Mexico and Alaska to Nova Scotia. Hear Hall explain some of the best routes to take, what you can expect to encounter and important things you should bring along the way.
