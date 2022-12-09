Read full article on original website
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end
SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters...
100+ march in Raleigh to protest NC death penalty
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A protest march on Saturday in Raleigh called for an end to the death penalty. More than 100 people with the NC Coalition for Alternatives to the Death Penalty took to the streets demanding action from Gov. Roy Cooper. They marched from North Carolina Central...
Man zip-tied, set on fire during carjacking in California, sheriff says
(KTXL) – A man was zip-tied at gunpoint and set on fire by at least three people who stole his vehicle in Northern California, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The man called law enforcement around 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday night, telling deputies that his vehicle had...
