Alabama man indicted for child pornography

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Owens Cross Roads man who previously pleaded guilty to traveling to meet a child for sex acts has been indicted by a Grand Jury for child pornography, according to court records.

When he was initially arrested in June 2021, the house where Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran was living on Cove Lake Road was thoroughly searched by the FBI and Huntsville Police .

What that search revealed led to Guerrero-Beltran being charged with three counts of dissemination or display of child pornography. Warrants at the time stated that he had distributed “numerous videos” of children ages 2 to 4 reportedly engaging in sexual intercourse and sodomy.

A separate indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama accused Guerrero-Beltran of more charges including advertising, transporting, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

That indictment said he had already been convicted once before in Marshall County for traveling to meet a child for sex in Alabama after police say he was using the “Whisper” app to talk to a minor.

Kevin Guerrero-Beltran (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Guerrero-Beltran pleaded guilty to those charges in February 2020. He was released in May 2020, according to online court documents.

With the prior conviction, the advertisement charge alone carries a penalty of 25-50 years in prison – if convicted.

A jury trial has been scheduled for February 6, 2023. Prior to that, an arraignment is set for January 26 followed by another hearing on February 2.

