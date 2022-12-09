Read full article on original website
Morocco makes history as first African team to reach World Cup semis
DOHA, Qatar — Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning soccer's biggest prize. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco's improbable run that has generated...
Harry Kane misses crucial PK as England is bounced by France
AL KHOR, Qatar – Harry Kane was the latest England player to feel penalty heartbreak as the Three Lions endured a cruel World Cup quarterfinal exit, losing 2-1 to defending champion France on Saturday. Kane, outstanding throughout the match and the tournament until that moment, blasted his effort from...
World Cup Daily: Semifinals set as France, Morocco advance
Morocco upset yet another European powerhouse Saturday when it beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium. However, its toughest challenge to date is just around the corner, as it will play defending world champion France, which beat England 2-1, in Wednesday's semifinal (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
England vs. France: Is this finally the Three Lions' year?
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Four years ago, England's long underachieving national team surprised many by reaching the semifinals of the World Cup. That list included itself. The trip to the final four was the Three Lions' first since 1990 and just their second since 1966, when they won their only World Cup title in controversial fashion — no conclusive evidence that the winning strike crossed the goal line has ever been produced — on home soil over chief rival Germany.
Argentina vs Croatia live stream: How to watch World Cup semi-final online and on TV tonight
The World Cup 2022 has reached the semi-final stage and it’s Argentina against Croatia for a place in the sport’s biggest match.Lionel Messi’s dream of lifting the famous golden trophy remains alive after the South American side triumphed on penalties against Netherlands in the last eight, having let a two-goal lead slip late on in normal time.The No10 has four goals so far in the tournament, the third-highest behind only two France forwards, and while he’s not exactly single-handedly dragging his team towards glory he has certainly improved and become more central to good performances as the tournament has...
After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'
The AP reported that 67 out of 144 WNBA players are competing abroad, and none of them are playing in Russia, where Griner was detained for months.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final
As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
World Cup 2022: news and buildup to Argentina v Croatia semi-final – live
The first semi-final is almost upon us. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news from Qatar
Germany captain Manuel Neuer breaks leg skiing, out for season
Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the European season after breaking his leg while skiing. The goalkeeper said in an Instagram post Saturday that he underwent surgery Friday. The post shows a photo of Neuer apparently in a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast and a bandage on his left hand.
Women's World Cup 2023: Five reasons to get excited right now
The 2022 World Cup final is less than a week away (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), but fear not: The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is only seven months away. The two opening matches – between New Zealand and Norway, and Australia and the Republic of Ireland – kick off July 20. The tournament is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia and will air on the FOX family of networks.
Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home: 'I want to talk'
WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. "I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk," Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup vs. Netherlands
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited "order and security at matches" in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field...
France preaching focus as it nears World Cup repeat, but confidence abounds
AL KHOR, Qatar — It had become so rare for World Cup holders to produce even a competent showing — let alone successfully defend their title — at the subsequent competition that it was easy to write off France's chances before the 2022 event in Qatar had even begun.
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $10K on Argentina-Croatia, France-Morocco matches
And then there were four. The road leading us to this final elite 2022 World Cup group has been brimming with twists and thrills. It has been filled with matches that have delivered epic triumphs and colossal upsets — the kinds of stratospheric highs and lows fit only for the global stage.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco downs Portugal, 1-0, to make history
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with Morocco taking down Portugal, 1-0, at Qatar's Al-Thumama Stadium in the tournament's penultimate quarterfinal match. Morocco became the first African nation to ever reach the World Cup semifinals. Portugal superstar and team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was relegated to the bench...
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title; France new favorite
The semifinals loom at the 2022 World Cup, and the action has been nonstop on FOX! Who do you have hoisting the trophy at the end?. Let's jump into the teams that are left and their title odds at FOX Bet. Five-time champion Brazil was the betting favorite coming into...
10 most important players still in World Cup 2022
As the World Cup gets into the later stages, the stars take center stage, and even with Spain, Portugal and Brazil getting eliminated before the semifinals, that's still true this year. Some of the tournament's remaining stars aren't household names yet, but that could change this week with a few special performances.
France's Kylian Mbappé continues to set new records and achieve new heights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Tom Rinaldi tells the story of Kylian Mbappé who is France's young superstar. He has created comparisons with great players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Morocco's Bono makes an incredible save to keep Portugal at bay | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Morocco's Bono made an incredible save to keep Portugal at bay. Morocco leads Portugal 1-0 late in the second half.
