Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: Don't get played by a narcissistic ex-spouse

Narcissists are manipulative and will do anything to get what they want. If you're divorcing a narcissist, they will likely try to turn the tables and make you look like the bad guy. They may try to smear your name or drag out the divorce process in order to make you miserable. It's important to have leverage when negotiating with a narcissist so that you can be on the offensive rather than the defensive.
The Independent

Voices: Don’t excuse racism from old people – we’re not all like Lady Hussey

The Independent’s recent story of the royal racism row over “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse is both shocking and surprising.The resignation of the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, over reported racist comments is not surprising. These sort of comments are completely unacceptable. The most extraordinary thing is the avalanche of ageism it has unleashed, with the hashtag #Shes83 trending on Twitter – that seems to have people assuming most older people are racist.I’m in my seventies – and it is deeply offensive to classify people as having racist...
The Guardian

Jesus treated women with respect, and so should the church

What an excellent article by Rev Martine Oborne, and I wish her luck as chair of Women and the Church (Where is discrimination against women still allowed in the UK? The church, 11 November). At least the Church of England does have female priests/bishops, though their progress may be restricted. The Catholic church is still to make progress in this area. Jesus treated women with respect, and no one had a more important role than his mother. Women were among his followers, financially supporting and providing for him.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: Recover from a narcissistic relationship

Narcissistic relationships can be very damaging to the victims. The person in this kind of relationship may manipulate you and take control of your life. Moreover, these relationships may cost you your self-esteem, material belongings, and relationships with friends. It's important to know how to recover from a narcissistic relationship.
psychologytoday.com

Religious and Spiritual Americans Help Heal a Divided Nation

One-third of Americans over 18 feel politically alienated. A subset is doing something about it. Those who are spiritual or religious are more likely to have taken steps to reach out to people across the political divide. This concurs with other surveys that show greater participation in civic and charitable...
MyWabashValley.com

Community Members react to ‘Respect For Marriage Act’ passing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act Dec. 8th, with bipartisan support. The final vote was 258-169 with one member voting present. Thirty-nine Republicans crossed the aisle to vote in favor of the bill. H.R. 8404, as it’s officially known will codify federal protection for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples across the country.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: American Christians Need to Be Less Hostile and More Tolerant

Yesterday I received a private message from a Lutheran pastor who thanked me for my articles. “It’s about time somebody called out the false Christians who do not follow Biblical Christianity.” I am encouraged when I receive messages like this because I know there is a silent majority that thinks the same way as I do.
Fatherly

Why Good Men Are Bad To Their Families

Dad looks the part of a model citizen. He works hard, volunteers, and makes friends easily. He’s a good neighbor and an even better coworker. Then he goes home. Surrounded by his family, he’s angry and irritable, prone to yelling, and quick to punish. He’s not abusive, per se, but difficult and distant in a way that confuses his increasingly anxious children, who can see the disconnect, but lack the perspective to understand it. To them, it feels personal. In fact, it’s a relatively common situation.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Religion Shouldn't Stand for Homophobia

I’m always stunned by the number of people who spew hatred in our society that’s based on their religion. Homosexuality is often a target of attack. The simple truth of the United States of America is that homosexuality is not a crime. However, when people say “god, country, family” they always make an effort to put god first. That’s concerning.
HackerNoon

THE FUNDAMENTAL IDEA OF SOCIALISM

New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FUNDAMENTAL IDEA OF SOCIALISM. THE FUNDAMENTAL IDEA OF SOCIALISM. The fundamental idea upon which Socialism rests is the...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The White Christian Community Should Help Fight Racism

Racism is a major problem in the United States of America. Shamefully, some people deny that the problem even exists. There is a lot of denial in the United States. People deny the outcome of the 2020 election. People deny that climate change is a problem. People deny that the national debt is becoming an overwhelming concern. People deny that massive tax cuts to the rich caused inflation. People deny that the Civil War was fought over white supremacy.
