Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism
When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Opinion: Banning Prayer In Schools Protects Our Children From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
Opinion: Don't get played by a narcissistic ex-spouse
Narcissists are manipulative and will do anything to get what they want. If you're divorcing a narcissist, they will likely try to turn the tables and make you look like the bad guy. They may try to smear your name or drag out the divorce process in order to make you miserable. It's important to have leverage when negotiating with a narcissist so that you can be on the offensive rather than the defensive.
Voices: Don’t excuse racism from old people – we’re not all like Lady Hussey
The Independent’s recent story of the royal racism row over “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse is both shocking and surprising.The resignation of the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, over reported racist comments is not surprising. These sort of comments are completely unacceptable. The most extraordinary thing is the avalanche of ageism it has unleashed, with the hashtag #Shes83 trending on Twitter – that seems to have people assuming most older people are racist.I’m in my seventies – and it is deeply offensive to classify people as having racist...
I never realized how much my religion denounced building wealth until I tripled my income and was racked with guilt
Raised by staunch Catholic parents, I didn't have many thoughts about money. I thought it was a necessary evil, but I've had to change my approach.
Jesus treated women with respect, and so should the church
What an excellent article by Rev Martine Oborne, and I wish her luck as chair of Women and the Church (Where is discrimination against women still allowed in the UK? The church, 11 November). At least the Church of England does have female priests/bishops, though their progress may be restricted. The Catholic church is still to make progress in this area. Jesus treated women with respect, and no one had a more important role than his mother. Women were among his followers, financially supporting and providing for him.
Opinion: I Don’t Want Uneducated Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools
There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.
Opinion: Religious Homophobia Is Dividing the Country
The United States of America is too divided and it’s making our country weak. One of the main problems facing our society is the open hostility the Christian community shows to the LGBTQ community.
Opinion: Recover from a narcissistic relationship
Narcissistic relationships can be very damaging to the victims. The person in this kind of relationship may manipulate you and take control of your life. Moreover, these relationships may cost you your self-esteem, material belongings, and relationships with friends. It's important to know how to recover from a narcissistic relationship.
Opinion: Don't Accuse Your Fellow Citizens of “Hating America”
Few people deny that America is divided. That’s at least something to build on. Unfortunately, too many Americans deny that there was an attempt to overthrow the government after the previous presidential election.
Opinion: Paying Attention To Red Flags is Key For Identifying Toxic People
Toxic behavior was a foreign concept to me when I was a young adult. Due to my naive nature, I had my fair share of run-ins with “friends” that would take advantage of my kindness and generosity.
psychologytoday.com
Religious and Spiritual Americans Help Heal a Divided Nation
One-third of Americans over 18 feel politically alienated. A subset is doing something about it. Those who are spiritual or religious are more likely to have taken steps to reach out to people across the political divide. This concurs with other surveys that show greater participation in civic and charitable...
MyWabashValley.com
Community Members react to ‘Respect For Marriage Act’ passing
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act Dec. 8th, with bipartisan support. The final vote was 258-169 with one member voting present. Thirty-nine Republicans crossed the aisle to vote in favor of the bill. H.R. 8404, as it’s officially known will codify federal protection for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples across the country.
Why can't we be friends? Lack of social contact harms Americans' mental, physical health.
Dramatic societal changes over the past two decades bear much of the blame for increased friendlessness.
Opinion: People Settle For Sub-Par Relationships Because It is All They Know
Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.
Opinion: American Christians Need to Be Less Hostile and More Tolerant
Yesterday I received a private message from a Lutheran pastor who thanked me for my articles. “It’s about time somebody called out the false Christians who do not follow Biblical Christianity.” I am encouraged when I receive messages like this because I know there is a silent majority that thinks the same way as I do.
Why Good Men Are Bad To Their Families
Dad looks the part of a model citizen. He works hard, volunteers, and makes friends easily. He’s a good neighbor and an even better coworker. Then he goes home. Surrounded by his family, he’s angry and irritable, prone to yelling, and quick to punish. He’s not abusive, per se, but difficult and distant in a way that confuses his increasingly anxious children, who can see the disconnect, but lack the perspective to understand it. To them, it feels personal. In fact, it’s a relatively common situation.
Opinion: Religion Shouldn't Stand for Homophobia
I’m always stunned by the number of people who spew hatred in our society that’s based on their religion. Homosexuality is often a target of attack. The simple truth of the United States of America is that homosexuality is not a crime. However, when people say “god, country, family” they always make an effort to put god first. That’s concerning.
THE FUNDAMENTAL IDEA OF SOCIALISM
New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FUNDAMENTAL IDEA OF SOCIALISM. THE FUNDAMENTAL IDEA OF SOCIALISM. The fundamental idea upon which Socialism rests is the...
Opinion: The White Christian Community Should Help Fight Racism
Racism is a major problem in the United States of America. Shamefully, some people deny that the problem even exists. There is a lot of denial in the United States. People deny the outcome of the 2020 election. People deny that climate change is a problem. People deny that the national debt is becoming an overwhelming concern. People deny that massive tax cuts to the rich caused inflation. People deny that the Civil War was fought over white supremacy.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1