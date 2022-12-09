ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KHBS

Arkansas: Advice for driving in rainy weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody likes to drive in heavy rain, but sometimes it's unavoidable. If you have to go out, here is some advice fromAAA and the AARP on the best ways to stay safe. Check your headlights ahead of time and make sure your tires are properly inflated....
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Rain, strong storms possible beginning early Tuesday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas remains out of the severe threat zone according to the National Weather Center's Severe Weather Outlook with most of the River Valley in the Marginal Risk, which is the lowest severe threat level. The heart of the severe weather threat has moved to southern...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansas restaurants struggle to find workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The impact of the nationwide labor shortage is being felt around Central Arkansas. Nationally, the number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined by 186,000 in November, according to Labor Department data. "People should be flocking and coming for work,"...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

A new hunting season is open in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas. While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool

Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
ARKANSAS STATE

