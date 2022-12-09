Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail store chain opens another new location in Arkansas
A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Arkansas, making it even easier for local residents to get household items, furniture, food, and more at discounted prices. Read on to learn more.
KHBS
What are the odds Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley will see a white Christmas this year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — White Christmases are very rare in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley – but not entirely unheard of.Watch the video above to learn more. They have happened 14 times in Northwest Arkansas over the past 120 years and eight times in the River Valley.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
Have You Heard? Arkansas Has A Brand New Hunting Season, Now You Can Hunt This!
We all know about hunting seasons, there's deer season, squirrel season, duck season and more. Now there is something new for Arkansans to hunt. Get ready Arkansas now there is a bear hunting season. Black bears to be specific but only for a short time and only in certain regions in Arkansas.
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
KHBS
Arkansas: Advice for driving in rainy weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody likes to drive in heavy rain, but sometimes it's unavoidable. If you have to go out, here is some advice fromAAA and the AARP on the best ways to stay safe. Check your headlights ahead of time and make sure your tires are properly inflated....
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Mississippi
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country recently opened another new restaurant location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi restaurant location in McComb.
KHBS
Rain, strong storms possible beginning early Tuesday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas remains out of the severe threat zone according to the National Weather Center's Severe Weather Outlook with most of the River Valley in the Marginal Risk, which is the lowest severe threat level. The heart of the severe weather threat has moved to southern...
Arkansas restaurants struggle to find workers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The impact of the nationwide labor shortage is being felt around Central Arkansas. Nationally, the number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined by 186,000 in November, according to Labor Department data. "People should be flocking and coming for work,"...
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
magnoliareporter.com
On first day of season, 16 of 25 bears in limited South Arkansas season have been harvested
South Arkansas’ first bear-hunting season in modern times looks like it will be brief. Saturday was the first day of the season, which technically runs through Friday, December 16. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia...
Kait 8
A new hunting season is open in Arkansas
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas. While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Tuesday
Our active fall/winter severe weather season continues with our next round of severe thunderstorms arriving Tuesday.
magnoliareporter.com
Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool
Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cloudy sky today; but no rain. Rain and thunderstorms with a chance of severe storms is coming tomorrow
We are starting our Monday with a cloudy sky and some fog and mist. Temperatures are in the 40s. With a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, it will only warm into the mid and upper 50s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 57°
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Growing potential for severe storms Tuesday
It's getting to the time of the year when we are always watching out for our next round of severe weather. Right now, it looks like the next round of strong thunderstorms will arrive early next week.
KATV
Clark County family wins 75th Arkansas Farm Bureau farm family of the year
Clark County (KATV) — The Arkansas Farm Bureau this week honored and recognized eight farm families in the state as nominee for their 75th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the year. This year, Ted Huneycutt won that prestigious award. According to Huneycutt, he still thinks the Arkansas Farm Bureau...
Mississippi man turns $20 into pile of cash with lottery win
A Mississippi man checked off “Turn $20 into $50,000” on his holiday checklist last week when he purchased a scratch-off game from the Mississippi Lottery. The man identified as Ben P. of Oxford won with a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from the Oxford Junction store on Highway 7.
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
