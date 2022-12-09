Auburn Basketball: Peyton Marshall commits to Tigers, Bruce Pearl

Peyton Marshall / Auburn MBB Athletics

Peyton Marshall, a four-star center in the class of 2024, has committed to Auburn.

The 7-foot, 300-pound big man out of Marietta (Ga.) Kell ultimately chose the Tigers over Missouri and Penn State. He additionally received offers from Ohio State, Miami, Florida, Illinois, LSU, and others.

Marshall is the first prospect to commit to Bruce Pearl in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 72 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus — the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies.

Marshall on his commitment to Auburn

“I chose Auburn because simply it felt like the place to be,” Marshall said to On3. “I feel like I have the best opportunity of getting my game to the next level and reaching my fullest potential with them. Also just the college feel, it felt like home. All the people were nice and welcoming up there.”

Marshall made an official visit to Auburn back in September and broke down his trip in a previous interview.

“It was fun, man,” Marshall said. “I got to see what everything was like. I’d be there a couple of times for camps and stuff. But to actually go in there and see the dorms, see how they practice. The part that stood out the most the community. I was walking around and people were dapping me up saying ‘War Eagle’ and all of that so it was pretty cool. It felt welcoming. (Bruce Pearl) is a really nice guy. On the court, when you’re watching him coaching, screaming at his players, but off the court he’s a really nice man.”

The future Tiger breaks down his game

“I would describe my game as being old-school,” Peyton Marshall said. “I would like to base my game off of Nikola Jović. I’d say I play a little similarly to him. As far as being down in the paint, making certain passes.”