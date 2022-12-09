BREAKING: Class of 2024 No. 6-ranked center Peyton Marshall commits to Auburn

Photo: Jeffrey Lee/Auburn Live

Four-star center Peyton Marshall, one of the top overall recruits in the 2024 class, has committed to Auburn.

Marshall, from Kell in Marietta, Ga., announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday. He chose Auburn over Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami and Missouri, among others.

“Auburn feels like the right place for me to be,” Marshall told Auburn Live. “Development is key with them and I felt like, as far as taking my game to the next level, which is the highest level of going to the NBA, Auburn is the best place to get me there.”

Auburn’s Wes Flanigan played big role in Marshall’s commitment

Development is key for Marshall, yes. So are relationships. He has the best and strongest with Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan.

“Coach Wes definitely played a big part in getting me,” Marshall said. “Coach (Bruce) Pearl contacted me, too, but it was Coach Wes who was really a key factor in this.

“Coach Wes is a real honest guy. He will tell you the truth and nothing but the truth. He’s not going to sugarcoat anything or lie to you. He’s going to tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear.”

Marshall, who is seven-feet tall and 310 pounds, is the first commitment for Auburn in the 2024 class.

He is the No. 72 overall recruit in the country and No. 6-ranked center, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He said he is locked in with his Auburn commitment.

“I’m done,” he said. “I’ll be back for another game soon.”