Five prospects who could become the Gators' next 2024 commit

The buzz is growing. And quickly. Following a big weekend of visitors, the Florida Gators are believed to be close to adding multiple commitments. Fueling that fire was Pittsburg (California) elite quarterback prospect and Florida pledge Jaden Rashada, who seemed to hint about multiple ...
The Florida Gators had several of their commits in town this weekend to help recruit others but also to sure up their commitment status with the Gators. Defensive back commit Ja’Keem Jackson (6-1, 180, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was on campus and the Gators made sure to show him that Gainesville is the place for him.
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Chiefland elementary school teacher will not be returning to the classroom, but she also doesn’t have to go back to jail. Paige Ehlers reached a pre-trial agreement with prosecutors on Friday. Students found a gun in her car on school grounds back in...
