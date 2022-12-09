ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Tri-City Herald

Steelers’ Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Steelers’ Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injured Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback enters concussion protocol for the second time this season. At this point, it's nearly impossible for the team to justify him returning in less than a week for the second time in one year. So, how do they replace him? Against the Baltimore Ravens it was Mitch Trubisky. Is that the case for the Carolina Panthers?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Kern To Sign With NFL’s Best Team

The only game Brett Kern has played since the Tennessee Titans released him at the end of the preseason has been the waiting game. The three-time Pro Bowl punter is back in the NFL – as a member of the best team. Kern will sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report, after he worked out for team officials Monday afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Player Grades: Cleveland Browns Fall to Cincinnati in Week 14

Cleveland Browns dropped their eighth game of the Eason at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in week 14. The Bengals controlled this one by defending home field, 23-10. We're going to look at some player grades here simply from watching the game. Some thoughts can change after viewing all-22 but this is where I stand as of now.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol

The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to ‘Prove-It’ Contract?

In what has felt like a college-style recruitment, Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest free agent on the market, will seemingly make his decision sooner rather than later. The "red flag'' that we've written about often in this space has finally come to the attention of the media at large in Dallas, where the Cowboys are tapping the brakes on the idea of OBJ helping them "this year.''
NEW YORK STATE
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Week 14 Report Card Vs. Steelers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were able to topple the Steelers 16-14 in Week 14. Quarterbacks — Baltimore was already playing with backup Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley went down with a possible concussion in the third quarter and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced into action. Huntley was 8-for-12 for 88 yards and ran nine times for 31 yards before exiting. Brown did a good job managing the game under extremely difficult circumstances. The key was no turnovers. Grade: B.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

5 Things to Watch: Steelers Welcome New Faces to Ravens Rivalry

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed home with their first winning streak of the season after wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. The Baltimore Ravens won in dramatic fashion at the buzzer last weekend against the Denver Broncos. The faces change, but this remains one of the very best rivalries in all of sports, and Week 14 should offer plenty of drama and excitement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Marquee games fill the week in Top 25 basketball

The holiday break is usually a quiet time in college basketball, many of the top teams playing small-conference schools at home or taking extra time off before conference schedules start in full. The season isn’t quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA. The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. The most intriguing game Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tri-City Herald

Twitter Reacts: It’s the Brand New Lions

The Detroit Lions have now caught the attention of the NFL world. After defeating the Vikings, 34-23, the Lions are winners of five of their last six games. After starting the season a disappointing 1-6, Detroit's young roster has now worked to bring their record in 2022 to a respectable 6-7.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play

Is receiver Odell Beckham Jr's career about to come full circle with a return to where it all started?. That could very well be the case if his "official driver," who goes by the social media moniker "Danny Boy Hustle Hard," is to be believed. Beckham's driver has claimed in...
Tri-City Herald

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Injured

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray went down Monday with what appears to be a serious knee injury. On the third play of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against New England at State Farm Stadium, Murray was running to his right, planted his right foot to cut back and went down in pain without any contact.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Mission Impossible: Justin Fields Faces Test from Top Defenses

Justin Fields has faced a few good defenses over the course of the season. It's about to get much tougher. In successive weeks, Fields will get to go against the league's second-best defense in yards allowed and the second-best scoring defense. With Philadelphia (12-1) coming to Soldier Field Sunday and Buffalo (10-3) on Christmas Eve, the Bears not only will need to protect their passer but he'll need to show he can produce at a higher level.
CHICAGO, IL

