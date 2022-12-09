Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
How to delete Gmail emails
"How to delete Gmail emails" is a popular phrase that's blowing up on Google Search at the moment. Many Gmail users likely feel like they're drowning in a sea of junk mail, but have no idea how to rid themselves of their overfilled inbox. If you feel the same way,...
The Windows Club
How to log out of your Email account on all your devices
Email services have become an integral part of our daily internet consumption, and that has only been exacerbated by the high number of Email services on offer today. If you ever switch your email ID or find it to have been hacked, then it becomes a cumbersome task to log it out of all your devices. In this article, we will look at the steps you need to take to log out of your Email account on all your devices. We will be covering the most commonly used Email services – Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook.
ZDNet
How to manage your Microsoft 365 subscription in Windows 11
I have a Microsoft 365 subscription that I periodically need to view and manage. Normally, I have to sign in to my Microsoft account page to do that. But with Windows 11, I can handle that directly in the operating system. Windows 11 includes a section in Settings under Accounts...
laptopmag.com
How to combine PDFs — merge your files into one document
"How to combine PDFs" is a phrase many users are typing into Google Search at the moment. After all, they may have several PDFs files floating around, but have no earthly idea how to merge them into one document. If you're in the same boat, you've come to the right...
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Video Player in React
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Creating a video player in React might seem like a challenging task. But with the right tools and techniques, you can do so with relative ease.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 6 Easy Steps
In this article, we walk you through the process of how to create a Facebook business page that will increase brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales with your target market. First, create a new page, enter your business information, and upload images for your cover and profile pictures. Then, optimize and customize your page, publish it, and promote it. Follow along step-by-step to create your Facebook business account and learn tips to set your page up for success.
Windows 11's snipping tool to receive screen recording function
Something to look forward to: The screenshot function is a helpful tool that has received much attention from Microsoft in recent years. The latest Windows 11 insider build finally adds a versatile record feature, so users no longer need to rely on workarounds to create video clips of their actions.
9to5Mac
Apple debuts Advanced Data Protection to bring end-to-end encryption to Messages in iCloud, Photos, device backups, much more
Apple today has announced a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for its various cloud services. Called Advanced Data Protection, this initiative expands end-to-end encryption to a number of additional iCloud services, including iCloud device backups, Messages backups, Photos, and much more. iCloud already offered end-to-end encryption for 14 different data...
Eufy Security app adds cloud disclaimer it should have had all along
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In late November, security researcher and consultant Paul Moore discovered a handful of flaws in Eufy's connected security cameras. While the most attention-grabbing issue Moore raised is a vulnerability that hypothetically allowed live camera feeds to be accessed over a web browser without authentication, he also discovered that video thumbnails were being uploaded to and stored in the cloud, seemingly surreptitiously, even though he'd declined to use Eufy's cloud services. At the time, Eufy pledged to add language to its Security app making it clear that enabling certain notification functionality would necessitate some of your data making its way to the cloud. In an app update rolling out now, as spotted by ZDNet, the company's done just that.
ZDNet
How to clear the Opera browser cache and why you should do it regularly
I've been using Opera as my default browser for some time now. The main reason I do so is that Opera has perfected tab management. But like any browser, Opera can, over time, develop problems. Most often those problems lie within what's saved in the cache. What is this "cache"...
hubpages.com
How to Secure Your Smartphone: The Ultimate Guide
I am a blogger, freelance writer, proofreader and a content writer with 3+ years experience in all kinds of writing. Smartphone hacking is big business. There are multi-million dollar companies buying software vulnerabilities from security researchers and reselling them to anyone interested in exploiting them. It’s not because hacking into a smartphone is easy; it’s because it is worth it!
How to Embed Content in HTML
There was a time when the Internet was primarily driven by text content. There was no option to embed those cute cat images and funny videos in your blog. Slowly time changed, and we got to where we are right now, with rich content spread all around us. But who and what caused this change? Let's learn together. But before that, here's a quick introduction to embedding if you are not aware of what it is -
Companies spy on your email with invisible images – here’s how to stop them
If you’re getting marketing emails in your inbox, you should know that the companies are likely using the messages to spy on you. They’re using a technology developed for email called tracking pixels (invisible images) which lets companies analyze how and when you’ve interacted with their emails. They can then use the information to fine-tune marketing campaigns and even link the data to other information they have on you.
How to make and share WhatsApp call links
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp has quietly been evolving its arsenal of features for years, with the likes of multi-platform messaging making it one of our all-time favorite apps. But what’s up with WhatsApp call links? These handy little links transform WhatsApp calls into long-term links that anyone can join whenever they want. Better yet, you can set up a call link in just a few taps. Want to know how? You’ve come to the right place.
Essential Guide to Scraping Google Shopping Results
In this post, we will learn to scrape Google Shopping Results using Node JS. Searching for the tags from HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
Cult of Mac
Apple vastly expands iCloud data encryption with 3 security updates
Apple said Wednesday users are gaining three new security features to protect their data in the cloud, with some available now and some to come. The overall program is called Advanced Data Protection. The three new functions to help keep data and communications safe are iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security...
