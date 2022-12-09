Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In late November, security researcher and consultant Paul Moore discovered a handful of flaws in Eufy's connected security cameras. While the most attention-grabbing issue Moore raised is a vulnerability that hypothetically allowed live camera feeds to be accessed over a web browser without authentication, he also discovered that video thumbnails were being uploaded to and stored in the cloud, seemingly surreptitiously, even though he'd declined to use Eufy's cloud services. At the time, Eufy pledged to add language to its Security app making it clear that enabling certain notification functionality would necessitate some of your data making its way to the cloud. In an app update rolling out now, as spotted by ZDNet, the company's done just that.

7 DAYS AGO