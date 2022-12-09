Read full article on original website
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
MyWabashValley.com
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor’s race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in...
MyWabashValley.com
Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who...
Comments / 0