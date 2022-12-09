ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

New details released in Pawleys Island armed robbery

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released additional information about an armed robbery that occurred Thursday at an ice cream shop .

According to GCSO, deputies responded to Paradice Ice Cream just before 7:30 p.m. after the reported armed robbery.

Deputies spoke with the victim who gave a description of the suspect, later identified as Scott Todd (55), and said that she pepper sprayed him as he was trying to exit the location.

The victim was also able to provide camera footage of the incident where Todd is seen wielding a sharp object, an incident report stated.

“The arrestee pressed a sharp object up against the victim as he forcibly walked her towards the cash register.” The victim said that Todd told her that he “had to do this” or “they will kill me.”

The report continues by stating the victim opened the register and Todd took all of the cash before he was pepper sprayed.

After calling 911, the victim followed Todd as he was fleeing through the parking lot.

Deputies were able to locate Todd and arrest him.

