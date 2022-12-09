Cowboys vs. Texans: James Washington ‘Ready,’ Kelvin Joseph ‘Time to Be a Man’: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you canAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ run defense fails again. Geno Smith’s 2 interceptions cement loss to Carolina
Geno Smith didn’t take long to ponder the question: Are his Seahawks a playoff team?. “We’ve got to prove it. Nothing I can say up here will make us a playoff team,” the quarterback said, after his first two-interception game in eight years. On defense, it’s worse....
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Week 14 Report Card Vs. Steelers
BALTIMORE — The Ravens were able to topple the Steelers 16-14 in Week 14. Quarterbacks — Baltimore was already playing with backup Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley went down with a possible concussion in the third quarter and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced into action. Huntley was 8-for-12 for 88 yards and ran nine times for 31 yards before exiting. Brown did a good job managing the game under extremely difficult circumstances. The key was no turnovers. Grade: B.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers’ Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Tri-City Herald
Sooners in the NFL: Week 14
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 14 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. With just five weeks remaining in the regular season, the race to the top spot in each conference heats up as teams try to lock up the all-important first round bye in the playoffs.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers’ Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injured Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback enters concussion protocol for the second time this season. At this point, it's nearly impossible for the team to justify him returning in less than a week for the second time in one year. So, how do they replace him? Against the Baltimore Ravens it was Mitch Trubisky. Is that the case for the Carolina Panthers?
Tri-City Herald
Kern To Sign With NFL’s Best Team
The only game Brett Kern has played since the Tennessee Titans released him at the end of the preseason has been the waiting game. The three-time Pro Bowl punter is back in the NFL – as a member of the best team. Kern will sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report, after he worked out for team officials Monday afternoon.
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Get Back to Basics in Victory Over Steelers
The Ravens were dealt with a seemingly overwhelming amount of adversity in their matchup against the Steelers. They were forced to play their third-string, undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown after Tyler Huntley was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Ravens were already without starter Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
Tri-City Herald
Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play
Is receiver Odell Beckham Jr's career about to come full circle with a return to where it all started?. That could very well be the case if his "official driver," who goes by the social media moniker "Danny Boy Hustle Hard," is to be believed. Beckham's driver has claimed in...
Tri-City Herald
Twitter Reacts: It’s the Brand New Lions
The Detroit Lions have now caught the attention of the NFL world. After defeating the Vikings, 34-23, the Lions are winners of five of their last six games. After starting the season a disappointing 1-6, Detroit's young roster has now worked to bring their record in 2022 to a respectable 6-7.
Tri-City Herald
Locked On Colts: What Can the Pacers Teach Cross-Town Brothers?
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach is joined by Tony East of AllPacers and the Locked On Pacers podcast. The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads at the moment, a similar place that their NBA counterparts (the Indiana Pacers) were at last year. Can the Colts evolve into the fun, electric team that the Pacers have turned into?
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith owns up to his play in Seahawks’ latest loss. But if he’s not perfect, they lose
It’s as simple as it is true right now. The way the Seahawks are getting run over in run defense and aren’t running the ball on offense, Geno Smith has to be perfect to win. The quarterback was far from that Sunday. He was a co-factor as the...
Tri-City Herald
Mission Impossible: Justin Fields Faces Test from Top Defenses
Justin Fields has faced a few good defenses over the course of the season. It's about to get much tougher. In successive weeks, Fields will get to go against the league's second-best defense in yards allowed and the second-best scoring defense. With Philadelphia (12-1) coming to Soldier Field Sunday and Buffalo (10-3) on Christmas Eve, the Bears not only will need to protect their passer but he'll need to show he can produce at a higher level.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Wraps Up Long Road Trip in Dallas
The Oklahoma City Thunder have spent the past two weeks away from home, taking on their longest road trip of the season. They've gone 2-2 thus far, meaning the Thunder will have the chance to finish the trip over .500, which would be extremely impressive. The one team standing in...
Comments / 0