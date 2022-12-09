Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns to Know More on LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Injury Later in the Week
Injures have not been pleasant to the Cleveland Browns this season when it comes to the linebacker position. Another injury has surfaced as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Following the loss to the Bengals, the Notre Dame product was carted off the field...
Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol
The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
Seahawks’ run defense fails again. Geno Smith’s 2 interceptions cement loss to Carolina
Geno Smith didn’t take long to ponder the question: Are his Seahawks a playoff team?. “We’ve got to prove it. Nothing I can say up here will make us a playoff team,” the quarterback said, after his first two-interception game in eight years. On defense, it’s worse....
Patriots WATCH: Rookie RB Pierre Strong Scores First Career TD vs. Cardinals
The New England Patriots bolstered their backfield with the selection of South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong as the 127th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With their postseason hopes riding on the outcome of their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on...
Steelers’ Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by...
Player Grades: Cleveland Browns Fall to Cincinnati in Week 14
Cleveland Browns dropped their eighth game of the Eason at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in week 14. The Bengals controlled this one by defending home field, 23-10. We're going to look at some player grades here simply from watching the game. Some thoughts can change after viewing all-22 but this is where I stand as of now.
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: ‘You’re Incredible!’ WATCH
It is to the credit to the toughness of New York Jets quarterback Mike White that he continued to try to re-enter the game on Sunday. It is a credit to the toughness of the Buffalo Bills defense that their clean and assertive hits on White kept sending him out of the game ... and, after Buffalo's 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium, to the hospital.
Ravens Week 14 Report Card Vs. Steelers
BALTIMORE — The Ravens were able to topple the Steelers 16-14 in Week 14. Quarterbacks — Baltimore was already playing with backup Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley went down with a possible concussion in the third quarter and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced into action. Huntley was 8-for-12 for 88 yards and ran nine times for 31 yards before exiting. Brown did a good job managing the game under extremely difficult circumstances. The key was no turnovers. Grade: B.
5 Things to Watch: Steelers Welcome New Faces to Ravens Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed home with their first winning streak of the season after wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. The Baltimore Ravens won in dramatic fashion at the buzzer last weekend against the Denver Broncos. The faces change, but this remains one of the very best rivalries in all of sports, and Week 14 should offer plenty of drama and excitement.
Ravens Get Back to Basics in Victory Over Steelers
The Ravens were dealt with a seemingly overwhelming amount of adversity in their matchup against the Steelers. They were forced to play their third-string, undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown after Tyler Huntley was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Ravens were already without starter Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
Mission Impossible: Justin Fields Faces Test from Top Defenses
Justin Fields has faced a few good defenses over the course of the season. It's about to get much tougher. In successive weeks, Fields will get to go against the league's second-best defense in yards allowed and the second-best scoring defense. With Philadelphia (12-1) coming to Soldier Field Sunday and Buffalo (10-3) on Christmas Eve, the Bears not only will need to protect their passer but he'll need to show he can produce at a higher level.
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: No. 19 Rose Zhang
SI Golf Rank: 16 (Gabby Herzig), 12 (Alex Miceli) Why She's Here: If you paid any attention to amateur golf this year, it’s painstakingly obvious why Rose Zhang—the best female amateur in the world for the past 117 weeks—made this list. The Stanford freshman ended 2021 with a bang, winning her first three fall starts as a Stanford freshman, but she took 2022 by storm.
Geno Smith owns up to his play in Seahawks’ latest loss. But if he’s not perfect, they lose
It’s as simple as it is true right now. The way the Seahawks are getting run over in run defense and aren’t running the ball on offense, Geno Smith has to be perfect to win. The quarterback was far from that Sunday. He was a co-factor as the...
Gonzaga's bench scores 42 points to push Bulldogs past NIU: 3 takeaways
It's not how you start, it’s how you finish. The age-old saying held true on Monday, when No. 15 Gonzaga (8-3) overcame a sluggish start to defeat Northern Illinois (3-7) 88-67 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s performance: Aside from Drew Timme, Zags ...
Charlotte plays Detroit on home skid
Detroit Pistons (7-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Detroit looking to stop its three-game home losing streak. The Hornets are 4-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or...
Jaguars 36, Titans 22: 5 Observations as Jacksonville Keeps Slim Playoff Hopes Alive
Yes, the Jacksonville Jaguars just did that. After eight years of losing in Nashville in every fashion possible, the Jaguars finally won in their own shop of horrors with a season-saving 36-22 victory over the Titans on Sunday. But what did the win really mean, and what does it say...
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Battle of Ohio Matchup With Browns
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns due to a calf injury. Running back Chris Evans is also inactive for the first time this season. That means a trio of Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams will handle backfield duties.
Eagles Expected to Sign Veteran Punter Brett Kern
Another key injury forced the Eagles to make another late-season shopping spree. This time, GM Howie Roseman strolled down the punter aisle and found Brett Kern to his liking and, per Adam Schefter, will sign the longtime former Tennessee Titan. Kern will replace Arryn Siposs who was injured during Sunday’s...
‘I’ve Got To Do Better’: Pete Carroll After Seahawks Loss to Struggling Panthers
After beating the Arizona Cardinals 31-21, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 6-3 and appeared set to make a playoff push. Since then, though, they have lost three out of their last four games with their latest loss coming in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. While you don't want...
