Chapel Hill, NC

The Comeback

Devastating Mike Leach update revealed

The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
Tri-City Herald

Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol

The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Patriots WATCH: Rookie RB Pierre Strong Scores First Career TD vs. Cardinals

The New England Patriots bolstered their backfield with the selection of South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong as the 127th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With their postseason hopes riding on the outcome of their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on...
Tri-City Herald

Steelers’ Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Player Grades: Cleveland Browns Fall to Cincinnati in Week 14

Cleveland Browns dropped their eighth game of the Eason at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in week 14. The Bengals controlled this one by defending home field, 23-10. We're going to look at some player grades here simply from watching the game. Some thoughts can change after viewing all-22 but this is where I stand as of now.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Week 14 Report Card Vs. Steelers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were able to topple the Steelers 16-14 in Week 14. Quarterbacks — Baltimore was already playing with backup Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley went down with a possible concussion in the third quarter and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced into action. Huntley was 8-for-12 for 88 yards and ran nine times for 31 yards before exiting. Brown did a good job managing the game under extremely difficult circumstances. The key was no turnovers. Grade: B.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

5 Things to Watch: Steelers Welcome New Faces to Ravens Rivalry

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed home with their first winning streak of the season after wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. The Baltimore Ravens won in dramatic fashion at the buzzer last weekend against the Denver Broncos. The faces change, but this remains one of the very best rivalries in all of sports, and Week 14 should offer plenty of drama and excitement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Get Back to Basics in Victory Over Steelers

The Ravens were dealt with a seemingly overwhelming amount of adversity in their matchup against the Steelers. They were forced to play their third-string, undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown after Tyler Huntley was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Ravens were already without starter Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Mission Impossible: Justin Fields Faces Test from Top Defenses

Justin Fields has faced a few good defenses over the course of the season. It's about to get much tougher. In successive weeks, Fields will get to go against the league's second-best defense in yards allowed and the second-best scoring defense. With Philadelphia (12-1) coming to Soldier Field Sunday and Buffalo (10-3) on Christmas Eve, the Bears not only will need to protect their passer but he'll need to show he can produce at a higher level.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: No. 19 Rose Zhang

SI Golf Rank: 16 (Gabby Herzig), 12 (Alex Miceli) Why She's Here: If you paid any attention to amateur golf this year, it’s painstakingly obvious why Rose Zhang—the best female amateur in the world for the past 117 weeks—made this list. The Stanford freshman ended 2021 with a bang, winning her first three fall starts as a Stanford freshman, but she took 2022 by storm.
OREGON STATE
9&10 News

Charlotte plays Detroit on home skid

Detroit Pistons (7-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Detroit looking to stop its three-game home losing streak. The Hornets are 4-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Battle of Ohio Matchup With Browns

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns due to a calf injury. Running back Chris Evans is also inactive for the first time this season. That means a trio of Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams will handle backfield duties.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Expected to Sign Veteran Punter Brett Kern

Another key injury forced the Eagles to make another late-season shopping spree. This time, GM Howie Roseman strolled down the punter aisle and found Brett Kern to his liking and, per Adam Schefter, will sign the longtime former Tennessee Titan. Kern will replace Arryn Siposs who was injured during Sunday’s...
DENVER, PA

