Justin Fields has faced a few good defenses over the course of the season. It's about to get much tougher. In successive weeks, Fields will get to go against the league's second-best defense in yards allowed and the second-best scoring defense. With Philadelphia (12-1) coming to Soldier Field Sunday and Buffalo (10-3) on Christmas Eve, the Bears not only will need to protect their passer but he'll need to show he can produce at a higher level.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO