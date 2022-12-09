ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Baker Mayfield receive the game ball after leading the Rams’ comeback win over Raiders

By Irie Harris, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Why Josh Bell is like Carlos Santana; what can the Browns accomplish to end a lost season? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell, as well as the Cavs’ road struggles, the rest of the season for the Browns, and this week’s Hey, Terry! questions.
CLEVELAND, OH
How Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Browns defense struggled during Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cavaliers vs Mavericks Odds & Picks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tonight at American Airlines Center, the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11, 5-9 away) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-13, 11-4 home) for a...
DALLAS, TX
Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Cavaliers hit the road once again and take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday beginning a short two-game road stint in Texas. The Cavs have alternated wins and losses over their last four games, coming off a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. For Cleveland fans, this game will be the first chance to see former Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Ohio State star Malaki Branham take on Cleveland.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

