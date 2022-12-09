Watch Baker Mayfield receive the game ball after leading the Rams’ comeback win over Raiders

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Kevin Stefanski on all the criticism he’s receiving from fans and media: ‘All of that goes with the territory’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski has come under heavy fire for some of his decision-making in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, in which the Browns went 1-3 in the red zone and converted only 4-of-15 third downs for 26.7%. But Stefanski, whose job is 100% safe, isn’t...
What must Browns accomplish in final 4 games? Jeff Lloyd, Hayden Grove on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of Locked on Browns joins the show to discuss...
Bengals season stats as they ride 5-game win streak into Tampa Bay: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals offense had a quiet day in a 23-10 win over the Browns, but it didn’t have much of an impact on their overall statistical rankings. They remain in the top five in passing, scoring, third-down conversions and red zone offense and continue to flirt with securing a spot at the top of the league in scoring offense.
Deshaun Watson unsure about fan reaction in 1st home game but aims ‘to make Saturday something special for Cleveland’
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has worked in hostile environments in his first two games back from his 11-game suspension, and is excited for his first home game Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Ravens. “My mindset, I’m very excited,” he said Wednesday during his weekly press conference. “That’s...
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
OC Alex Van Pelt: All the Browns assistants loved Kevin Stefanski’s 4th-and-1 call vs. Bengals
BEREA, Ohio — Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt didn’t call the fourth-and-1 play during Sunday’s 23-10 loss in Cincinnati that everyone wants to run Kevin Stefanski out of town for -- but he would’ve. On the Browns’ opening drive, they marched to the Bengals 25,...
Ohio State football’s Steele Chambers putting off NFL Draft to remain with Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One member of Ohio State football’s starting linebacker duo plans to be back with the Buckeyes in 2023. Steele Chambers said Wednesday he expects to use his fifth year of eligibility, rather than pursue the NFL Draft. Chambers is in his second year as a linebacker after converting from running back.
Deshaun Watson responds to Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey planning a ‘not-so-soft’ welcome to the rivalry: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has faced the Ravens twice in his career -- going 0-2 -- but both times as the starting quarterback of the Houston Texans. Now that he’s in the division, the Ravens will try to give him a good, old-fashioned AFC North beatdown on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Guardians trade Owen Miller to Milwaukee; clear roster spot for Mike Zunino
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians traded Owen Miller to Milwaukee for a player to be named in order to create a roster spot for catcher Mike Zunino. They are expected to add Zunino to the roster on Thursday after he passes a physical. The Guardians came to terms with Zunino...
How Bengals offense relied on ‘adapt and adjust’ formula in win over the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals coaching staff went through a pretty unique experience on Sunday in a 23-10 win over the Browns, having multiple skill players go down with injuries on the day of the game. The last time offensive coordinator Brian Callahan dealt with a remotely similar scenario...
Will Deshaun Watson put on a show for Browns fans on Saturday? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are getting ready for the Ravens on a short week, so Wednesday was their normal Thursday, meaning we heard from quarterback Deshaun Watson. He will play his first game at home on Saturday afternoon. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discussed what Watson...
Why Josh Bell is like Carlos Santana; what can the Browns accomplish to end a lost season? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell, as well as the Cavs’ road struggles, the rest of the season for the Browns, and this week’s Hey, Terry! questions.
How Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Browns defense struggled during Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
What’s left of this season after the Browns lose to the Bengals?
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Browns lost to the Bengals on Sunday, 23-10, and are 5-8, facing the longest of long shots to make the playoffs this season. They host the Ravens on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in front of a national TV audience. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
What changes are on the table for the Browns after this season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns lost to the Bengals on Sunday, a loss that doesn’t officially take them out of the playoff race but leaves them far outside the playoff picture with time running out. So why do the Browns keep getting a pass year after year when they...
Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Cavaliers hit the road once again and take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday beginning a short two-game road stint in Texas. The Cavs have alternated wins and losses over their last four games, coming off a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. For Cleveland fans, this game will be the first chance to see former Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Ohio State star Malaki Branham take on Cleveland.
