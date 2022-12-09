Read full article on original website
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Missouri Man Admits To Concealing His Mother's Death For 26 Years
He also stole almost $200,000.
Four Chinese nationals at Oklahoma pot farm are shot dead by their colleague 'execution-style' following 'internal dispute'
A suspect has been apprehended in the 'violent execution style' killing of four Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested without incident by the Miami Beach Police Department on Tuesday around 4pm. He was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Kingfisher, Oklahoma. Authorities...
Iowa police say couple drowned newborn in bathtub, remains haven't been found
Iowa police are alleging that a couple drowned their newborn child in their apartment's bathtub shortly after the baby was born in November.
Mystery of Idaho college murders deepens as glove is found outside Moscow house where four stabbed dead in their sleep
A RETIRED cop has detailed the moment he said he found a glove outside the Idaho house where four students were found stabbed to death. Former homicide detective Chris McDonough confirmed he handed the accessory to police at the scene in Moscow in late November. He said in a video...
Man who murdered police officer in 2005 has been executed in Missouri
Kevin Johnson -- a death row inmate who was convicted in the 2005 murder of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer but claimed racial bias in his prosecution -- was executed Tuesday night by lethal injection.
Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
40 Years Later, Missouri’s “Little Jane Doe” Still Unidentified
It's one of the most notorious unsolved mysteries in the sate of Missouri. Nearly 40 years later, the case of "Little Jane Doe" continues to perplex investigators who are trying to track down the person that took the life of a young girl who remains unidentified. This case on the...
Appeals court weighs DOJ's use of obstruction charge in January 6 Capitol rioter cases
A federal appeals court heard arguments Monday on whether the Justice Department can use a felony obstruction charge typically employed in evidence-tampering cases for prosecutions brought against some alleged January 6, 2021, Capitol rioters. Two judges on the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals — both appointees of former President...
