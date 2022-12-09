Read full article on original website
Ohioans will vote wisely on constitutional issues, but will GOP legislators act wisely?
Republicans in the Ohio statehouse are shameless. Their bill to supposedly protect Ohio’s constitution from out-of-state special interest groups has support from an out-of-state special interest group. Their bill to raise the threshold to approve citizen-initiated amendments to the constitution from 50% to 60% has been denounced by 140...
Portman’s flip-flop on Supreme Court confirmations colors his service
Sabrina Eaton’s story on Sen. Rob Portman (U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio sprints to make deals in his last days in Congress, Dec. 8) was well done. But it missed one important aspect: His wavering on Supreme Court appointments. President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to for the U.S....
Ohio House likely doesn’t have votes to pass constitutional amendment proposal in lame duck: Capitol Letter
At death’s door: A proposal that would make it harder for voters to change the Ohio Constitution appears to be on life support, potentially buoying the hopes of abortion rights activists and myriad other groups eyeing ballot issues next year. Andrew Tobias and Jeremy Pelzer report that Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp said Tuesday that it’s “doubtful” the proposal to raise the threshold to adopt constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% will pass the House in the lame duck session. Proponents of the change want to ask voters raise the threshold in May, but forcing it to restart the legislative process in January could complicate those efforts. That could open a window for abortion rights groups and others pursuing constitutional amendments to get something on the ballot in November under the existing simple-majority rule.
Who will be appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court? Letters show hopeful applicants, lobbying to Gov. Mike DeWine over vacancy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A lobbying effort is underway to sway Gov. Mike DeWine as he considers whom to appoint to a vacancy on the Ohio Supreme Court, letters sent to the governor’s office show. The letters, obtained through a public records request, show DeWine has been urged to...
Why is Frank LaRose’s anti-democracy bid to weaken the power of the voter suddenly on life support? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’ proposal to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution is unlikely to clear the Ohio House during the waning days of this year’s legislative session. The plan to increase the majority needed to pass a referendum for amendment...
Cuyahoga County among Ohio counties where residents are most concerned about climate change - Yale study
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While more than 50% of the people in most Ohio counties believe in climate change and its effects on the environment and the future, in some places, such as Cuyahoga County, people are far more concerned than others, according to data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
Ohio man charged in threats to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Bucyrus man is accused of sending threating messages to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who faced a deluge of threats since the 2020 presidential election. Joshua Russell, 44, is charged in federal court with making interstate threats. Russell was arrested Thursday and made his first...
Ohio moves to add strict photo ID requirement for voters after years of debate: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frantic lame-duck days before year’s end, the state legislature is poised to make Ohio the eighth state to pass strict photo ID requirements in order to vote. Voters without...
Ohio Auditor’s report faults Ohio Department of Medicaid for failing to address double-dipping
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio could be paying between $5.3 million and $24 million each year to ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries because the Ohio Department of Medicaid hasn’t been ensuring that county caseworkers disenroll residents who are getting benefits in multiple states when they’re alerted to potential problems, according to a report released Tuesday by state Auditor Keith Faber.
South Dakota prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist
SIOUX FALLS S.D. (AP) — South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore, the group announced Tuesday. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020,...
What books Northeast Ohio gardeners should read this winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Many students dread summer reading lists, which makes perfect sense—summer is for gardening, and winter is for reading. Just in time for last-minute gift-giving, these book suggestions will give a gardener in your life some reading material when the snow flies. Ohio Gardening. Ohio Getting Started...
Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022; jackpot $134 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, drawing for a jackpot estimated at $134 million. The numbers are 36-51-59-66-68 Powerball 25 Power Play 10x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 1-4-11-13-17-47 Kicker 531065. The jackpot is $2.7 million for the drawing on...
Decorating the office for Christmas lands man in trouble: Russell Township police blotter
RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Alarm, Kinsman Road:. Responding to an alarm at ASM 8 p.m. Dec.11, police found an employee placing Christmas decorations. He did not have the proper passcode. After speaking with the employee’s supervisor, it was decided the employee would return in the morning to finish decorating. At that point police were notified by the alarm company that they did receive the proper passcode from the employee. Everything checked out fine.
Man and his son fight using a knife and a vase: Hinckley Township Police Blotter
Windows shot out at restaurant: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
The owner of a Pearl Road restaurant reported finding two windows shot out with a BB gun at 8:41 a.m. Dec. 2. He said this is the second such incident in a week, and he suspects a former employee. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Domestic violence:...
