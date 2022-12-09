ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ohio House likely doesn’t have votes to pass constitutional amendment proposal in lame duck: Capitol Letter

At death’s door: A proposal that would make it harder for voters to change the Ohio Constitution appears to be on life support, potentially buoying the hopes of abortion rights activists and myriad other groups eyeing ballot issues next year. Andrew Tobias and Jeremy Pelzer report that Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp said Tuesday that it’s “doubtful” the proposal to raise the threshold to adopt constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% will pass the House in the lame duck session. Proponents of the change want to ask voters raise the threshold in May, but forcing it to restart the legislative process in January could complicate those efforts. That could open a window for abortion rights groups and others pursuing constitutional amendments to get something on the ballot in November under the existing simple-majority rule.
Ohio Auditor’s report faults Ohio Department of Medicaid for failing to address double-dipping

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio could be paying between $5.3 million and $24 million each year to ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries because the Ohio Department of Medicaid hasn’t been ensuring that county caseworkers disenroll residents who are getting benefits in multiple states when they’re alerted to potential problems, according to a report released Tuesday by state Auditor Keith Faber.
What books Northeast Ohio gardeners should read this winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Many students dread summer reading lists, which makes perfect sense—summer is for gardening, and winter is for reading. Just in time for last-minute gift-giving, these book suggestions will give a gardener in your life some reading material when the snow flies. Ohio Gardening. Ohio Getting Started...
Decorating the office for Christmas lands man in trouble: Russell Township police blotter

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Alarm, Kinsman Road:. Responding to an alarm at ASM 8 p.m. Dec.11, police found an employee placing Christmas decorations. He did not have the proper passcode. After speaking with the employee’s supervisor, it was decided the employee would return in the morning to finish decorating. At that point police were notified by the alarm company that they did receive the proper passcode from the employee. Everything checked out fine.
