Variety

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28

Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
TODAY.com

‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know

The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
StyleCaster

Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
The Independent

Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show

John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8

It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022

December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Primetimer

Kaleidoscope Marks Netflix's Latest Foray into Interactive Storytelling

Netflix is once again turning to interactive storytelling for upcoming anthology series Kaleidoscope. Featuring an ensemble cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Jai Courtney, Rufus Sewell, Rosaline Elbay, Peter Mark Kendall, and more, Kaleidoscope follows "a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history" as they go up against an impenetrable vault and the world's most powerful corporate security team. Helmed by Eric Garcia, the series is "loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy."
Primetimer

Gossip Girl Returns for Season 2, NBC Celebrates the Dolly-Days

Hey, Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl returns today for its second season on HBO Max. Season 2 sees the return of original villain-turned-ally Georgina Sparks, played by Michelle Trachtenberg. Also today: Dolly Parton celebrates the holidays in NBC’s Mountain Magic Christmas special, the Sesame Street gang puts their own spin...
Primetimer

Harrison Ford & Jason Segel Comedy Shrinking Drops Teaser, Premiere Date

Harrison Ford is continuing his TV streak with Shrinking. The Apple TV+ comedy, created by Jason Segel and Ted Lasso team Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, "follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks," reads the official synopsis. "Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own."
A.V. Club

Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day

It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
Primetimer

In its Final Season, His Dark Materials Becomes One of the Century’s Best Fantasy Shows

It’s a compliment to say the third and final season of His Dark Materials isn’t meant for newcomers. Even Season 2 of HBO’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy novels made room for the uninitiated, finding organic ways to introduce helpful exposition as its ambitious story unfolded. Now, however, the focus has moved entirely to the complex beauty of the universe the show has so carefully created, as well as the battle to save it. Longtime viewers should savor the luxury of a series that gives them time to take in all the facets of this sprawling tale and trusts them to follow along.
Primetimer

The Rings of Power Season 2 Adds 7 Cast Members Including Ben Daniels, Sam Hazeldine

The cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expanding. Amazon Prime Video revealed today that it had added seven new players to the series' second season, currently in production in the United Kingdom. The performers include Ben Daniels (The Crown, House of Cards, The Exorcist), Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders, The Sandman), Nicholas Woodeson (Silent Witness, Rome), Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Nia Towle (Persuasion), and newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, who will make her television debut in the series. Hazeldine will replace Joseph Mawle as Orc leader Adar.
Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

