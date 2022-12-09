Read full article on original website
Related
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28
Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
TODAY.com
‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know
The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show
John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Queen Sugar Says Goodbye After 7 Seasons, Casey Anthony Tells Her Story
It’s the end of an era for OWN: After seven seasons, Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar concludes with a 90-minute episode that brings the Bordelon family saga to a close. Afterwards, OWN will air a retrospective in which Queen Sugar’s stars and producers reflect on the show’s legacy.
Kaleidoscope Marks Netflix's Latest Foray into Interactive Storytelling
Netflix is once again turning to interactive storytelling for upcoming anthology series Kaleidoscope. Featuring an ensemble cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Jai Courtney, Rufus Sewell, Rosaline Elbay, Peter Mark Kendall, and more, Kaleidoscope follows "a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history" as they go up against an impenetrable vault and the world's most powerful corporate security team. Helmed by Eric Garcia, the series is "loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy."
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Gossip Girl Returns for Season 2, NBC Celebrates the Dolly-Days
Hey, Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl returns today for its second season on HBO Max. Season 2 sees the return of original villain-turned-ally Georgina Sparks, played by Michelle Trachtenberg. Also today: Dolly Parton celebrates the holidays in NBC’s Mountain Magic Christmas special, the Sesame Street gang puts their own spin...
Harrison Ford & Jason Segel Comedy Shrinking Drops Teaser, Premiere Date
Harrison Ford is continuing his TV streak with Shrinking. The Apple TV+ comedy, created by Jason Segel and Ted Lasso team Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, "follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks," reads the official synopsis. "Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own."
A.V. Club
Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day
It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
Where to Stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving & Other Classic Family Holiday Specials
The cooler temps and family gatherings on the horizon provide the perfect setting for viewing marathons. If you're done playing catch-up with 2022's TV premieres and are looking for some Thanksgiving-themed fare, Primetimer's put together this guide to our favorite classic holiday specials, and where to watch them. A Charlie...
In its Final Season, His Dark Materials Becomes One of the Century’s Best Fantasy Shows
It’s a compliment to say the third and final season of His Dark Materials isn’t meant for newcomers. Even Season 2 of HBO’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy novels made room for the uninitiated, finding organic ways to introduce helpful exposition as its ambitious story unfolded. Now, however, the focus has moved entirely to the complex beauty of the universe the show has so carefully created, as well as the battle to save it. Longtime viewers should savor the luxury of a series that gives them time to take in all the facets of this sprawling tale and trusts them to follow along.
The Rings of Power Season 2 Adds 7 Cast Members Including Ben Daniels, Sam Hazeldine
The cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expanding. Amazon Prime Video revealed today that it had added seven new players to the series' second season, currently in production in the United Kingdom. The performers include Ben Daniels (The Crown, House of Cards, The Exorcist), Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders, The Sandman), Nicholas Woodeson (Silent Witness, Rome), Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Nia Towle (Persuasion), and newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, who will make her television debut in the series. Hazeldine will replace Joseph Mawle as Orc leader Adar.
Nicolas Winding Refn's Copenhagen Cowboy cuts an imposing figure in new trailer
If revenge is a dish best served cold, then it's no wonder why Netflix would release Copenhagen Cowboy, Nicolas Winding Refn's latest cinematic quest for vengeance, smack dab in the middle of winter. The new six-episode series stars Danish actor Angela Bundalovic (also of Netflix's The Rain) as Miu, who...
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0