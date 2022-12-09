ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
How Deshaun Watson, David Njoku and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Browns defense struggled during Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Zac Taylor says Bengals are in wait-and-see mode on bevy of injuries

CINCINNATI, Ohio — After Week 14′s win over the Browns, the Bengals are in an unfamiliar position as it relates to the health of the roster. Despite not having many injury concerns throughout the course of the season, with only one Week 1 starter lost for the season (cornerback Chidobe Awuzie), they’re now faced with some important injury questions headed into their matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
College Football Playoff odds 2022-23: Ohio State vs. Georgia

The College Football Playoff odds for 2022-23 feature the No. 4 seeded Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 1 seeded Georgia Bulldogs. Ohio football fans are fired up to see their beloved Ohio State Buckeyes back in the College Football Playoff, and this time around they’ll be able to legally bet on all the action. That’s because legal sports betting will soon be launched statewide, on Jan. 1, 2023, bringing both retail and online sportsbooks to prospective users.
