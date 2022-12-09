Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you canAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Video: Heated Moment Between Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe On Monday
Tom Brady's matchup against his childhood favorite team proved anticlimactic on Sunday, as the San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7. The optics of Brady getting blown out by a team quarterbacked by a seventh-round rookie have made for popular fodder around the NFL on ...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks Progress Made in Second Game Back Against Bengals
Deshaun Watson himself believes that he made progress from his first to second game with the Cleveland Browns.
‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
Browns’ Myles Garrett Reacts to Baker Mayfield’s Rams Rally
The two were teammates in Cleveland for four seasons.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
How Deshaun Watson, David Njoku and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Browns defense struggled during Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett and other Browns gear up for Joe Burrow and the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and others discuss their big rematch with the Bengals Sunday in Cincinnati. The Browns (5-7) won the first meeting 32-13 on Halloween night and are looking for another sweep in the series. Myles Garrett: Joe Burrow...
Trey Hendrickson won’t go on IR with ‘wrist issue’, status for Tampa Bay game up in the air
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson is dealing with a “wrist issue”, according to coach Zac Taylor. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news after the Bengals’ 23-10 win over the Browns that Hendrickson played much of the second half with a broken wrist and would be “absent a few weeks.”
Why Tony Fields II’s roughing the punter penalty was the turning point in Browns’ loss to Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Second-year linebacker Tony Fields II was one of the stars for the Browns a week ago in the win in Houston. What a difference a week makes in the NFL.
Browns at Bengals: 3 things to watch and picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns and Bengals meet for the second time this season in an important AFC North showdown at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals are looking to gain some control in the division while the Browns, with back-to-back games against the Bengals and Ravens, are looking to play their way back into the race.
DraftKings Maryland promo: $200 for Patriots-Cardinals MNF
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is still time to use the exclusive DraftKings Maryland promo offer, which is better than the welcome bonuses in other...
No, CJ Stroud did not disrespect Desmond Howard at Heisman Trophy ceremony
No, C.J. Stroud did not disrespect Desmond Howard during the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night despite what one video clip would lead you to believe. A video clip circulated on social media that appeared to show Stroud blowing past Howard after being introduced as a Heisman Trophy finalist during Saturday night’s ceremony in New York City.
New Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland optimistic about his fit in Cleveland, unclear if he’ll play against Bengals
BEREA, Ohio -- It’s unclear if newest Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland will make his debut against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, but he’ll be ready whenever the team makes that call. “Ah s---, if they need me to now, I could go,” Ragland said on Friday. “I’ve been...
Zac Taylor says Bengals are in wait-and-see mode on bevy of injuries
CINCINNATI, Ohio — After Week 14′s win over the Browns, the Bengals are in an unfamiliar position as it relates to the health of the roster. Despite not having many injury concerns throughout the course of the season, with only one Week 1 starter lost for the season (cornerback Chidobe Awuzie), they’re now faced with some important injury questions headed into their matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Bengals DC Lou Anarumo deserves to be considered an ‘elite’ coordinator: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - In case you haven’t noticed, Lou Anarumo brings his own flair to the table. The Cincinnati Bengals’ fourth-year defensive coordinator has a Staten Island demeanor that’s hard to miss. “Just knowing people from New York, you know, their energy is just a little different,”...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code: how to claim top pre-reg offers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio bettors can score two exciting bonuses this month when they pre-register with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code CLETIX here.
College Football Playoff odds 2022-23: Ohio State vs. Georgia
The College Football Playoff odds for 2022-23 feature the No. 4 seeded Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 1 seeded Georgia Bulldogs. Ohio football fans are fired up to see their beloved Ohio State Buckeyes back in the College Football Playoff, and this time around they’ll be able to legally bet on all the action. That’s because legal sports betting will soon be launched statewide, on Jan. 1, 2023, bringing both retail and online sportsbooks to prospective users.
