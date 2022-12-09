Judge rejects Malave’s dog whistle claim, says candidate may remain on ballot as Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg

Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Judge sets two dates for Trenton runoffs: December 13 for ward races, January 24 for at-large
Runoff elections for North and West Ward seats on the Trenton City Council will be held on December 13, but runoffs for three at-large seats will be held on January 24, Mercer County Assignment Judge Robert Lougy ruled on Sunday. In the North Ward, Jennifer Williams will face Algernon Ward....
Special Election set for Jan. 31 in 27th Senatorial District
WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Thursday signed a writ declaring a special election to replace Sen. John Gordner, whose term was
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
Pa. man sentenced in federal court is arraigned by county judge on new charges
WILLIAMSPORT – A Montour County man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine is facing more charges related to his conduct in jail. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann to a total...
Judge orders machine recounts in 4 Westmoreland voting precincts
A Westmoreland County judge on Tuesday ordered machine recounts of election results from four voting precincts, but in doing so rejected requests to review by hand each ballot cast this month in the race for governor and U.S. senator. Voters in five of the county’s 307 voting precincts filed court...
Trump in trouble: Republican support for his 2024 bid falls amid political, legal setbacks
Most Republican voters want Trump-ism but are no longer so enthusiastic about ex-President Donald Trump himself, a warning sign for his 2024 campaign.
New Jersey Globe
Steinhardt wins Senate seat by acclamation
Doug Steinhardt, a fixture in New Jersey Republican politics and a staunch conservative, was elected to the State Senate on Saturday in a special election convention to fill a vacant seat in the 23rd district. Steinhardt was unopposed in his bid to succeed Michael Doherty (R-Oxford), who resigned on November...
New Jersey Globe
Assembly committee approves bill package concealing elected officials’ addresses
With little fanfare and no public testimony, the Assembly State and Local Government Committee approved a package of three bills today that would shield the home addresses of elected officials and political candidates in New Jersey. Committee Chair Anthony Verrelli (D-Hopewell) said during the committee meeting that the bills, modeled...
