Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray injury update will break the hearts of Cardinals fans
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good. According to reports, initial tests on Murray’s injury indicates a torn ACL. He’ll still have an MRI tomorrow to […] The post Kyler Murray injury update will break the hearts of Cardinals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
Dan Campbell gets 100% real on reason for Lions’ playoff surge
Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions have received major contributions from their younger players. Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, Kerby Joseph, Malcolm Rodriguez, etc have all stepped up in a huge way. However, Campbell didn’t want others to be left out of the conversation. The Lions head coach took to the podium on Monday and gave […] The post Dan Campbell gets 100% real on reason for Lions’ playoff surge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s 2-word message to Brock Purdy after 49ers rookie beat him
Tom Brady took his defeat to Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers like a true champion, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB even giving encouraging words to the rookie quarterback. The 49ers destroyed the Buccaneers in Week 14, with Purdy even outshining Brady to help his team take the 35-7 win. The Mr. Irrelevant […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s 2-word message to Brock Purdy after 49ers rookie beat him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Week 14, per the Chiefs’ Twitter account. The 23-year old has been limited all season long due to various ailments. He’s appeared in just 5 total games between the New York Giants and Chiefs in 2022. Kansas City comes into their Week 14 clash […] The post Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to finally move back over the .500 mark, but instead, they ended up watching as the San Francisco 49ers orchestrated five touchdown drives in a 35-7 win. The 49ers put the game away by the time the final whistle blew in the first half. […] The post Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater may both be back on the field for Chargers this season
Injuries have impacted the Los Angeles Chargers throughout the 2022 season. But this team has managed to stay afloat, as they currently sit at 7-6. Now, coming off of a Sunday night win over the Miami Dolphins, things appear to be headed in the right direction for this team. To make things better, they may […] The post Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater may both be back on the field for Chargers this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field with scary-looking injury
In a rather concerning turn of events, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of their Week 14 showdown with the New England Patriots. Video replays of the incident showed Murray suddenly falling to the ground while running with the ball, sparking fears about his condition. The […] The post Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field with scary-looking injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baltimore thought about putting long snapper in at quarterback against Steelers
After starting quarterback Tyler Huntley was injured, rookie backup Anthony Brown came in to finish the Ravens 16-14 win over the Steelers in Week 14. But after some pregame mishaps, the Ravens thought about a backup plan outside of Brown if Huntley were to get injured. On Monday, Jeff Hathhorn, sports director at 93.7 The […] The post Baltimore thought about putting long snapper in at quarterback against Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins trolled for using heaters in LA ahead of Bills matchup
The Miami Dolphins often enjoy the warm climate back home, but they will have to prepare for much colder playing conditions in their Week 15 matchup on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Miami needed heaters on the sidelines during Sunday’s meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers in LA, and if that was any indication, […] The post Dolphins trolled for using heaters in LA ahead of Bills matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Niners’ QB woes continue with worrying Brock Purdy injury update
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy shocked the NFL in Week 14, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first career start. However, Purdy and the 49ers’ celebration seems to have been cut short due to some troublesome injury news. Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Purdy is currently […] The post Niners’ QB woes continue with worrying Brock Purdy injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence went off the script on game-sealing touchdown run vs. Titans
Midway through the third quarter of the Jaguars’ Week 14 win over the Titans, quarterback Trevor Lawrence scored on a one-yard run, giving Jacksonville a two-score lead. While the Jags would never look back from that lead, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence’s run wasn’t part of the plan. On Monday, Pederson spoke about […] The post Trevor Lawrence went off the script on game-sealing touchdown run vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Love gets real about major reason that has allowed him to stick around as Aaron Rodgers retirement rumors swirl
Aaron Rodgers is still the face of the Green Bay Packers franchise, but it could be soon that the team decides to go with Jordan Love as its starting quarterback — at least for the rest of the 2022 NFL regular season. For one, Rodgers is banged up. Plus, the Packers are unlikely to make the playoffs, as they are just 5-8 through 14 weeks of football this season.
Patriots offense suffers multiple injury scares vs. Cardinals
The New England Patriots’ offense was dealt with a couple of blows in the second drive of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. First, wide receiver DeVante Parker appeared wobbly after making a 10-yard reception that got the Patriots a first down. Three plays later, running back Rhamondre Stevenson appeared to suffer […] The post Patriots offense suffers multiple injury scares vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lane Johnson injury update will have Jalen Hurts feeling relieved
The Philadelphia Eagles demolished the New York Giants in Week 14, winning by a score of 48-22. While it was certainly a fun game for the Eagles, they were dealt some worrying news in regards to star offensive lineman Lane Johnson. Johnson picked up an abdominal injury during this game, and there was concern that […] The post Lane Johnson injury update will have Jalen Hurts feeling relieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandon Graham’s bold message after Philly punches playoff ticket
The Philadelphia Eagles are the first team in the NFL to punch their ticket to the postseason. However, even after reaching the playoffs, defensive end Brandon Graham made it clear that the Eagles still have big goals. Philly clinched their postseason berth after defeating the Giants 48-22 in Week 14. After the win, Graham simply […] The post Brandon Graham’s bold message after Philly punches playoff ticket appeared first on ClutchPoints.
