Durham, NC

Cooper, Jones & Rader Garner TopDrawerSoccer Honors

DURHAM – TopDrawerSoccer released its end-of-season awards on Wednesday with a trio of Blue Devils earning Best XI Teams – Michelle Cooper, Sophie Jones and Kat Rader. Both Cooper and Jones were tabbed to the TopDrawerSoccer Best XI First Team, while Rader received Freshman Best XI First Team honors.
Tune in Tonight to Watch Shepherd in PXG Showcase on Golf Channel

DURHAM – Duke women's golf fans are encouraged to tune into the Golf Channel tonight to watch senior Erica Shepherd in the PXG College Golf Showcase. The showcase will air from 7-9 p.m. (ET), from Scottsdale National in Scottsdale, Ariz. If you cannot tune in tonight, there will be...
Taylor Tabbed PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week

DURHAM – Duke women's basketball senior Celeste Taylor has been tabbed Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following her strong performance in the Blue Devils' 71-48 win at Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. Taylor filled up the stat sheet en route to the 23-point victory, scoring 14 points...
Li to Compete in Dixie Amateur

DURHAM – Duke women's golf incoming freshman Katie Li is set to see action in the Women's Dixie Amateur, which will take place Dec. 15-18 at the Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Fla. A total of 108 golfers will play 72 holes of stroke play with a...
Carrawell to Guest Host Wednesday's 'Fast Break'

DURHAM – The next edition of the Fast Break with Jon Scheyer is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the Vista Room at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club at 6 p.m. Associate head coach Chris Carrawell will guest host this week's show in place of Scheyer, and will be joined by player guests graduate Ryan Young and sophomore Jaylen Blakes.
