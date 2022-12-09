Read full article on original website
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Avatar actor Stephen Lang explains character’s return in The Way of Water – despite having been killed off
Actor Stephen Lang has explained his character’s return in Avatar: The Way of Water, despite having been killed off at the end of the original.Lang played the nefarious Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s record-breaking 2009 blockbuster.In the film’s climax, Quaritch meets his demise at the hands of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), after waging war on the indigenous Na’vi population.Though Lang’s involvement in the forthcoming sequel has been publicly known for a while, it has not been clear how his character could return.Speaking to Empire, Lang shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Quaritch’s comeback.Lang will play a “recom” or...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years
The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Zoe Saldana At ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere In London
Actress Zoe Saldana attended the World Premiere of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. She left little to the imagination with this sheer black embellished gown! On the carpet she stated, ‘13 years is a lot of time but good things are worth the wait’.
digitalspy.com
James Cameron wanted Avatar 2 to have "real stakes" unlike superhero movies
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally coming to cinemas next week and like producer Jon Landau has been teasing, the sequel is bringing the emotion as well as the spectacle. If everything goes to plan, the sequel is just the first of four movies that tell the story of the Sully family following the events of the first movie. And just because there's more movies coming, don't expect there not to be some surprises.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Early Reactions: James Cameron Has Done it Again
Few sequels come with more question marks — or higher stakes — than “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s sequel comes 13 years after the original “Avatar” became the highest movie of all time (a record that has since been broken), and many have wondered if anyone still cares about what happens on the planet Pandora. To make his sequel, which is primarily set in the oceans of Pandora, Cameron had to spend years developing new technology that would allow him to film motion capture sequences under water. The high costs of doing that inflated the film’s budget to the...
Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere
Zoe Saldaña and Kate Winslet attended the London premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water."
‘Avatar’ To Make Broadcast TV Debut Ahead Of ‘Way Of Water’ Release
Avatar is coming to broadcast television in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The 2009 film, which still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, will air on ABC on December 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Avatar will also air across FX and Freeform between December 15 – 26. The full schedule is below. The film is also available to stream on Disney+. Related Story James Cameron Says Making ‘Avatar’ Sequel Was “Not A No-Brainer, It’s A Lot To Live Up To” Related Story 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become "Calmer" Since...
murphysmultiverse.com
John Krasinski Turns the Page on Mr. Fantastic
From the moment Kevin Feige announced Marvel Studios Fantastic Four film at SDCC ’19, fans had John Krasinski at the top of their lists to play Reed Richards. Fantasy became reality when the actor cameoed as the Reed Richards of Earth-383 in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, giving fans a little taste of a very Hickman-esque version of the character. Richards was quickly and grotesquely dispatched by the Scarlet Witch but as time has gone on without a new actor being cast for the 2025 film, fans have held out hope that Krasinski’s Reed being turned to spaghetti won’t be the lasting image. According to Krasinski, it might be time to turn the page.
ComicBook
James Cameron Speaks Out on Directing Superhero Film After Avatar: The Way of Water (Exclusive)
James Cameron decided to speak out on directing a superhero film after Avatar: The Way of Water. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis sat down with the legendary filmmaker to talk about his massive achievement. At the start of the interview, Cameron wanted to clear the air with a smile. "I just want to say ahead of time, I'm not going to diss the Marvel or the DC Universe," he began. From there, the director talked about his love for Spider-Man, but reiterated you wouldn't see him behind the camera for either Marvel or DC. To be fair, he's going to be very busy with whatever Avatar sequel comes after Way of Water. The theatrical projections for his latest movie seem to be encouraging. Disney's betting big on Cameron's long-awaited follow-up too. However, there will always be a subset of movie fans who were chomping at the bit to see what could have been when it comes to old Peter Parker. Check out his full comments up above and read what he had to say about superheroes down below.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
'Avatar' director James Cameron disses Marvel Films, says special effects aren't 'even close' to his sequel
James Cameron shared his thoughts on Marvel films' special effects. The "Avatar" director claimed the Marvel films aren't "even close" to being as good as his sequel.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss remembered by 'SYTYCD' judge Mary Murphy after his death at 40: 'Everybody loved him'
Mary Murphy honored her fellow "So You Think You Can Dance" judge Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his death by suicide at the age of 40 on Tuesday.
Disney+ orders Season 2 of 'The Santa Clauses'
Disney+ announced Wednesday it has renewed its holiday-themed "The Santa Clauses" for a second season.
