Fort Worth, TX

ketk.com

New Mexico Bowl features high-powered offenses in BYU, SMU

When the football is kicked off in Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU, the fans in attendance can expect plenty of fireworks — in the form of points on the scoreboard. The high-powered offenses of SMU Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee and BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake...
PROVO, UT

