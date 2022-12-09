Stillwater discusses possible changes to downtown parking

The Stillwater City Council began discussion on potential changes to downtown parking at the Dec. 6 meeting.

Community Development Director Tim Gladhill presented a proposal developed by the Downtown Parking Commission. The proposal was created based on the city Strategic Plan, a 2019 parking study and Economic Development Authority (EDA) business visits, and would have a possible implementation date of May 1, 2023.

Currently, parking in downtown Stillwater is 75% free, with paid lots and one paid ramp, which all cost $450,000 annually to operate. The proposal suggests a model of 60% paid parking and 40% free, but all aspects of the proposal are flexible as a plan is developed.

Ultimately, the goal of downtown parking changes would be to improve user experience, fund maintenance and fund expansion plans for additional lots and ramps.

Several questions and ideas were thrown around throughout the course of the discussion, including how paid parking would affect downtown employees, the possibility of parking passes billed monthly and potential changes in what areas are paid or unpaid depending on the day or season.

Mayor Kozlowski brought up concerns for downtown employees.

“How do we explain how moving to a paid structure, regardless of what the fees are, can make it easier for those specific groups to park?” he asked.

Gladhill responded that business parking permits are available, and could be defined by a geographic area or certain lots, or there could be a certain amount of spots per lot that are reserved for employees.

Under the proposed plan, parking would be free before 10 a.m. and paid until 10 p.m. Gladhill noted that spots could be paid for in short increments through the PassportParking app, which uses license plate numbers as identifiers rather than the city needing to install signage for parking spaces.

“Instead of five dollars for 12 hours, pay in 15, or 30 or 60 minute increments and be able to extend,” Gladhill said.

The app would also give the city the freedom and flexibility to alter any rates at any location if necessary. While the app is being explored, credit card kiosks would still also be available as a payment option.

Gladhill presented two potential scenarios for how paid parking would be distributed: one where everything east of Main Street would be paid, and lots 14 and 15 being used as potential employee parking lots, and one scenario where everything south of Myrtle would be paid parking.

The city will continue to discuss possible plans and will be working with downtown business owners to get feedback as the plan develops.

“Let’s make sure we err on the side of going overboard with input in some way shape or form and make sure we get feedback,” Mayor Kozlowski said.

Other Business

The Stillwater Fire Department welcomed a new firefighter and bid farewell to two others. Katie Hawke was sworn in by Chief Stuart Glaser. Hawke previously worked at Lower St. Croix Valley Fire and Lake Elmo Fire.

Jeff Roettger was recognized for his 23 years of service in the Stillwater FD. Roettger served as a paid on call firefighter engineer and will be retiring Jan. 1.

John Nobles retired on Dec. 1 and was recognized for his 27 years of service. Nobles served as the paid on call Assistant Fire Chief.

Stillwater Area High School senior, Sydney Dettmann was honored for her accomplishments as a member of the SAHS Swim and Dive team. Dettmann has been section qualifier, section medalist, and has made all conference for six years in a row. She is a ten time section champion, a state finalist for four years, and a 2022 state champ in 200 meter Freestyle, as well as a student with a 4.2 weighted GPA. Mayor Kozlowski declared Dec. 7 Sydney Dettmann day in her honor. Dettmann will be joining the Swim and Dive team at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA.